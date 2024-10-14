Bafana coach Broos nervous about synthetic pitch in Congo

“They lost 5-0. There will be pressure on the guys. So we have to prepare for that also and be ready again for a difficult game.
“If we can achieve our level and play with the same mentality, we have a big opportunity to win the game also.”
Bafana are second in group K with seven points after two wins and a draw in their three matches. Uganda leads the group on goal difference.
Broos, however, was satisfied with an improved performance on Friday and is hoping for the same on Tuesday.
“What can I say after a performance like that? It was amazing, the way we started the game, the way we played football ... this was something I always wanted to see from this team.
“We did so at Afcon too, but today [Friday] it was fantastic, five goals, good football, modern football, forward football, high rhythm in the game and that shows again what a group of players I have.
“It’s a group of players of which I’m proud and I’ve said it before, but those guys know when they have to perform.”
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed concern about the state of the pitch before their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo on Tuesday at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville (6pm SA time).
Bafana are three points away from securing a place in the next Nations Cup in Morocco that straddles December 2025 and January 2026.
The South Africans thumped Congo 5-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday with a brace from Teboho Mokoena, with Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners also finding the back of the net.
A win on Tuesday will secure Bafana their place in Morocco.
The last time Bafana played in Congo was also in a Nations Cup qualifier, in Pointe Noire on October 11 2014, when 17-year-old Rivaldo Coetzee became South Africa's youngest debutant in a 2-0 win to Shakes Mashaba's men.
That match was also played on an ageing synthetic surface with low bounce.
“My only concern is to see the pitch there. It’s a synthetic pitch,” Broos said.
“We’ve already had bad experiences with synthetic pitches in the past if they are not good. The one in Rwanda [in South Africa's 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in November last year] — that was really bad.
“I never understand how you can play a qualifier for a World Cup on such a pitch. But OK, let’s look first at that and if the pitch is for example like the one in South Sudan [for Bafana's 3-2 Afcon win last month], then we can’t complain.”
The Belgian acknowledged Congo will be desperate to avenge the heavy defeat they suffered at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday and urged his players to be at their best again.
“Let’s hope the pitch is good and we can make or play our best football like we are used to because this team will want revenge.
