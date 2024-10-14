Soccer

England interim boss Carsley stays mum on job desires after Finland win

Greece's Nations League winning streak continues against Ireland, Arnautovic helps Austria thrash Norway

14 October 2024 - 10:45 By Lori Ewing, Trevor Stynes and Philip O'Connor
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring England's first goal in their Uefa Nations League group F win against Finland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Lee Carsley was thrilled to see England back on track in their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to Finland on Sunday, but the stand-in manager remains steadfast in saying he was not thinking ahead to a permanent job.

England are second in group B2 behind Greece with nine points from four games after Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice scored at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on the heels of Thursday's humbling 2-1 home loss to the Greeks.

While Carsley was pleased with his team's response after their shambolic defeat at Wembley — his first setback since Gareth Southgate stood down as manager — he remained tight-lipped when pressed again on his job aspirations.

“This job deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies and I am still on the path to that,” said Carsley, who had managed England's under-21s since 2021 before stepping in as interim boss for the senior side.

“I keep saying the same thing. My remit was six games and I'm happy with that,” he added. “This is a privileged position. I'm really enjoying it but I didn't enjoy the last two days. I'm not used to losing in an England team, I don't take losing well.

“People are always going to try to put their chips on one side. I'm in the middle.”

However, Grealish and Rice had kind words for their stand-in boss after Sunday's victory.

“It's been so refreshing, he's been so honest, so upfront, just says to go out and play with freedom, and I think you can see us lads, we're playing really well out there and, yeah, really enjoying our time under him,” said Rice.

“There's going to be bumps along the way, that's football, it's an up and down sport, nothing is ever going to be perfect.”

Grealish, who was left out of Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, now has four England goals after his sublime finish from close range put the visitors on the scoreboard in the 18th minute on Sunday — two of the strikes have come under Carsley.

“Whatever happens with the England manager, people will always say negative stuff,” Grealish said.

“Before people were crying out for all attacking players to play and it didn't work [on Thursday vs Greece]. I don't get it, it can happen in games. I love coming here, a top, top manager and I love playing for him.” 

Grealish put England ahead in the 18th minute when Angel Gomes spun and slipped a reverse pass into the path of the winger, who slotted into the far corner past Lukas Hradecky.

Alexander-Arnold then bent a free kick from 20 metres over the wall into the top corner in the 74th before Rice tapped home substitute Ollie Watkins' cross 10 minutes later.

Arttu Hoskonen pulled one back for Finland with an 87th minute header from a corner.

Carsley made six changes from the shambolic 2-1 defeat by Greece at Wembley, with captain Harry Kane back from injury. The coach also returned to a more conventional formation after his experimental line-up without a main striker against the Greeks failed miserably.

Greece extended their perfect Nations League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Ireland on Sunday, their fourth victory coming thanks to second-half goals from Anastasios Bakasetas and Petros Mantalas on an emotional night.

Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher kept his side in the game with four important saves in the first half, but Greece made the breakthrough three minutes after the interval when Bakasetas' shot took a deflection which took the ball beyond the keeper.

The goal brought Ireland to life and Jack Taylor's header forced a save from Odysseas Vlachodimos before in added time Kelleher gifted the ball to Mantalos outside his area when attempting a pass and the midfielder slotted home.

Austria's Marko Arnautovic netted twice as they thrashed Norway 5-1, with the hosts keeping the usually prolific Erling Haaland quiet as the captain's defence collapsed around him in their group B3 clash.

The result leaves Norway top on goal difference ahead of Austria and Slovenia, who beat bottom side Kazakhstan 1-0 away, with the trio level on seven points after four games.

Haaland, who became Norway's all-time top scorer with a double in a 3-0 home win over Slovenia on Thursday that took him to 34 international goals, hit the post after six minutes, but that was as close as he came to scoring in a one-sided game.

Reuters

