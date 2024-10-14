Soccer

Lyle Foster withdraws from Bafana for second match against Congo

14 October 2024 - 18:27
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana's Lyle Foster receives medical attention during their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Lyle Foster has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away against Congo on Tuesday.

The Burnley striker pulled up injured and had to be stretchered off, replaced by Iqraam Rayners in the 68th minute, of South Africa's rousing 5-0 thrashing of Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday night.

The striker scored Bafana's fourth in the 52nd minute.

Coach Hugo Broos' South Africans meet Congo at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat in Brazzaville in Tuesday's return match (6pm).

“Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the team to face Congo,” the South African Football Association (Safa) said on Monday evening.

“Foster was injured during the first meeting between the two sides at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after a clash with Congo goalkeeper Christopher Mafoumbi. He suffered an injury to his left knee and was subsequently sent to scans for further analysis.

Safa said Dr Tshepo Molobi, the Bafana Bafana doctor, said the “injury not as severe as initially thought”.

“Fortunately, the nature of the injury does not require surgery. However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation and this is why he has been ruled out of the match on Tuesday,” Molobi was quoted as saying.

Safa said as part “of the precautionary measures, Foster did not travel with the team to Brazzaville to allow him to rejoin his English club Burnley for early rehabilitation”.

Bafana and Uganda have seven points at the top of Group K with three matches remaining, Congo three and South Sudan zero. The South African can wrap up their qualification with next month's two matches to spare with a win in Brazzaville.

