Soccer

McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon

He said it was estimated VAR would cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.

14 October 2024 - 20:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture,Gayton McKenzie and Safa president Danny Jordaan will be meeting again to finalise VAR implementation
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture,Gayton McKenzie and Safa president Danny Jordaan will be meeting again to finalise VAR implementation
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says the department is working on raising funds for implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) technology for soccer in South Africa. 

He said it was estimated VAR would cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.

“We are now ready to move forward with VAR. We will put a deposit down as a department and we will get sponsors to pay for it,” McKenzie said in an interview with SABC on Sunday. 

“We can't wait. From next week, the ball is rolling with VAR. I'm a man of timelines. It's very expensive and we can't have SAFA [South African Football Association] carry the bill alone.

“Soccer makes all of us happy, this is a national team. The GNU [government of national unity] will put the bulk of that money together with sponsorships and SAFA, to get together with people who love football. We want our football to get better, and VAR can make it.”

This move comes after the controversy surrounding the Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns game in September, where questionable decisions by match officials sparked widespread calls for the introduction of VAR.

McKenzie has been vocal about his commitment to making VAR a reality in South African football.

He said he will be meeting SAFA again next week and if that meeting goes well, “it's all systems go” for VAR implementation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We need VAR now’: McKenzie after Chiefs vs Sundowns clash

“All football loving fans know the time for VAR has arrived in South African football."
Sport
2 weeks ago

I will silence detractors: McKenzie to report back on his 100 days in GNU

Future plans include getting 300 athletes to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, promoting inclusivity and diversity in sport, and securing ...
Politics
1 week ago

Lekgwathi understands Stellies’ pain but hails Riveiro for Pirates’ three-peat

He shared some of Barker’s sentiment that the introduction of the VAR might help reduce the number of clangers made by officials in South Africa
Sport
5 days ago

No shake-up expected in PSL election as Khoza, most of exco set to remain

David Thidiela of Black Leopards may face stiff competition for his seat in next month's general meeting.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tension in Proteas camp as they await World Cup fate Cricket
  2. Sivenathi Nontshinga loses IBF junior-flyweight fight in Japan Sport
  3. Bafana coach Broos feels vindicated for showing faith in Mudau and Mokoena Soccer
  4. Bvuma the hero as wasteful Chiefs claim Cufa Cup Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos nervous about synthetic pitch in Congo Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original