Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says the department is working on raising funds for implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) technology for soccer in South Africa.
He said it was estimated VAR would cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.
“We are now ready to move forward with VAR. We will put a deposit down as a department and we will get sponsors to pay for it,” McKenzie said in an interview with SABC on Sunday.
“We can't wait. From next week, the ball is rolling with VAR. I'm a man of timelines. It's very expensive and we can't have SAFA [South African Football Association] carry the bill alone.
“Soccer makes all of us happy, this is a national team. The GNU [government of national unity] will put the bulk of that money together with sponsorships and SAFA, to get together with people who love football. We want our football to get better, and VAR can make it.”
This move comes after the controversy surrounding the Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns game in September, where questionable decisions by match officials sparked widespread calls for the introduction of VAR.
McKenzie has been vocal about his commitment to making VAR a reality in South African football.
He said he will be meeting SAFA again next week and if that meeting goes well, “it's all systems go” for VAR implementation.
McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon
Image: Veli Nhlapo
