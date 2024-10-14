Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted there's a need to bolster his squad after their Cufa Cup penalty shoot-out win over Marumo Gallants, bemoaning their failure to convert chances as he stressed the importance of instilling a winning mentality.
Chiefs created many chances but could not make them count as they needed penalties to win the game 4-3 at Free State Stadium on Sunday. Amakhosi face SuperSport United next in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Bruce Bvuma saved two penalties from Mpho Chabatsane and Xola Mlambo to ensure Chiefs lifted the cup for the friendly game. Inácio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo converted their spot-kicks in a game that had finished goalless in normal time. Chiefs wasted several chances, especially by Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba.
Nabi hinted Chiefs need to beef up upfront where Chivaviro is the only tried and tested No 9 and, even while looking refreshed in 2024-2025, can be wasteful.
Nabi hints Chiefs need to recruit goalscoring strikers
Coach encourages players to adopt winning mentality after Cufa Cup against Gallants settled on penalties
Image: Darren Stewart
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has admitted there's a need to bolster his squad after their Cufa Cup penalty shoot-out win over Marumo Gallants, bemoaning their failure to convert chances as he stressed the importance of instilling a winning mentality.
Chiefs created many chances but could not make them count as they needed penalties to win the game 4-3 at Free State Stadium on Sunday. Amakhosi face SuperSport United next in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Bruce Bvuma saved two penalties from Mpho Chabatsane and Xola Mlambo to ensure Chiefs lifted the cup for the friendly game. Inácio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo converted their spot-kicks in a game that had finished goalless in normal time. Chiefs wasted several chances, especially by Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba.
Nabi hinted Chiefs need to beef up upfront where Chivaviro is the only tried and tested No 9 and, even while looking refreshed in 2024-2025, can be wasteful.
“We still need to recruit,” Nabi told SABC Sport in his post-match interview.
“This is a big problem [missing clear goalscoring opportunities]. I want a winning mentality. There are no friendly games.
“In friendly games you need a positive and winning attitude. In exercises and training, I want to win.
“If I lose, it’s a problem. I don’t sleep. I want this mentality.”
Nabi believed the game was competitive, lauding Chiefs for winning though it was a friendly.
“It was an intense game ... it was an excellent thing [winning the Cufa Cup], but we created many chances.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Bvuma the hero as wasteful Chiefs claim Cufa Cup
Bafana coach Broos nervous about synthetic pitch in Congo
Burkina Faso first team to book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals
Bafana coach Broos slams Safa for shambolic security at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Bafana coach Broos feels vindicated for showing faith in Mudau and Mokoena
Bafana roar — Afcon bronze medallists flex muscle and put Congo to sword
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos