TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia says he learnt valuable lessons from legendary goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Calvin Marlin, Itumeleng Khune, Rowen Fernandez and Wendell Robinson.
Etafia, who played at Swallows for more than 10 years, said Khune was one of the best he has seen in South Africa because of his all-round abilities required from a modern goalkeeper.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia says he learnt valuable lessons from legendary goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Calvin Marlin, Itumeleng Khune, Rowen Fernandez and Wendell Robinson.
Etafia, who played at Swallows for more than 10 years, said Khune was one of the best he has seen in South Africa because of his all-round abilities required from a modern goalkeeper.
He also spoke of his respect for his countryman Vincent Enyeama who he worked with during their days with the Nigerian national team and the sadness that Swallows no longer exists.
Of his time at Swallows, he recalled how they nearly won the Premier Soccer League under coach Gordon Igesund and his relationship with Lefa Tsutsulupa who has become his friend.
He also spoke about how he was in awe of the natural talent of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lerato Chabangu who he believed never fulfilled his true potential because of problems off the field.
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Mudau, Mokoena should play against Congo’: Bafana legends Motale, Sikhosana
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ramagalela, McCarthy, Gould expect fireworks in MTN8 final
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Drogba’ Ndulula on why he fell out of love with football
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What Pirates must do to usurp Premiership from Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos