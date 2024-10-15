Soccer

Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria

15 October 2024 - 14:02 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Libyan Football Federation said on Monday the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding their players also faced travel difficulties last week. Stock photo.
The Libyan Football Federation said on Monday the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding their players also faced travel difficulties last week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) says Nigeria were to blame for the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi after the visitors refused to play the match, citing mistreatment on arrival in the country.

Nigerian players and officials were kept in a locked airport for more than 16 hours almost 250km away from their intended destination after their charter flight was redirected while on approach to Benghazi and instead landed in Bayda.

They said they had no access to food or water or contact from Libyan officials during the episode and decided to fly back to Nigeria on Monday rather than fulfil the fixture.

The LFF said on Monday the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding their players also faced travel difficulties last week.

The Confederation of African Football said it has referred the matter to its disciplinary board.

'Mind games': Super Eagles stranded at abandoned Libyan airport for 16 hours

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has called for respect in football after the Nigerian national football team were stranded for more than 16 ...
Sport
4 hours ago

The LFF said it deplored the action taken by the Nigeria Football Federation and would take legal measures to protect the interests of the national team.

“The Libyan Football Federation apologises to Libyan football fans and the parties concerned with the arrangements of the match due to the state of confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation, which led to the failure to play the match on time.”

The LFF earlier complained about the treatment of their players and officials on arrival in Nigeria for a qualifier in Uyo last week, which saw their flight land hours away from the match venue and the players endured long travel delays.

Nigeria won that match 1-0 and are in pole position to qualify for the Cup of Nations finals that will be staged in Morocco late next year. The top two teams in each qualification pool advance to the finals.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances

With less than 24 hours to kickoff for crucial Afcon qualifier, South Africa's opponents had not pitched in Gqeberha.
Sport
4 days ago

Saudi league edge is good for Senegal, says Sadio Mané

Lions of Teranga meet Malawi in Afcon qualifiers against Malawi in Dakar on Friday and Lilongwe on Tuesday.
Sport
5 days ago

Broos needs to take care of Ngezana situation, but his Bafana have fight and potential

FCSB defender made an unfortunate string of mistakes that almost cost South Africa crucial 2025 Afcon points
Sport
1 month ago

Why Bafana’s Afcon hopes could rest on the uncertain security situation in Libya

World football’s governing body Fifa has kept its views on the security situation in Libya as closely guarded as codes to a nuclear bomb‚ leaving it ...
Sport
5 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'What joyride?': McKenzie defends R800k trip to Paris Olympics Sport
  2. Tension in Proteas camp as they await World Cup fate Cricket
  3. McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon Soccer
  4. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs defender Jacob Tshisevhe talks about his days at the club Soccer
  5. Lyle Foster withdraws from Bafana for second match against Congo Soccer

Latest Videos

Groenawald wants EFFSC banned after Malema's 'boer' singing at UP
‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia