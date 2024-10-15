The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) says Nigeria were to blame for the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi after the visitors refused to play the match, citing mistreatment on arrival in the country.
Nigerian players and officials were kept in a locked airport for more than 16 hours almost 250km away from their intended destination after their charter flight was redirected while on approach to Benghazi and instead landed in Bayda.
They said they had no access to food or water or contact from Libyan officials during the episode and decided to fly back to Nigeria on Monday rather than fulfil the fixture.
The LFF said on Monday the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding their players also faced travel difficulties last week.
The Confederation of African Football said it has referred the matter to its disciplinary board.
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) says Nigeria were to blame for the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi after the visitors refused to play the match, citing mistreatment on arrival in the country.
Nigerian players and officials were kept in a locked airport for more than 16 hours almost 250km away from their intended destination after their charter flight was redirected while on approach to Benghazi and instead landed in Bayda.
They said they had no access to food or water or contact from Libyan officials during the episode and decided to fly back to Nigeria on Monday rather than fulfil the fixture.
The LFF said on Monday the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding their players also faced travel difficulties last week.
The Confederation of African Football said it has referred the matter to its disciplinary board.
'Mind games': Super Eagles stranded at abandoned Libyan airport for 16 hours
The LFF said it deplored the action taken by the Nigeria Football Federation and would take legal measures to protect the interests of the national team.
“The Libyan Football Federation apologises to Libyan football fans and the parties concerned with the arrangements of the match due to the state of confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation, which led to the failure to play the match on time.”
The LFF earlier complained about the treatment of their players and officials on arrival in Nigeria for a qualifier in Uyo last week, which saw their flight land hours away from the match venue and the players endured long travel delays.
Nigeria won that match 1-0 and are in pole position to qualify for the Cup of Nations finals that will be staged in Morocco late next year. The top two teams in each qualification pool advance to the finals.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Mystery as Congo go missing, but Bafana coach Broos not taking any chances
Saudi league edge is good for Senegal, says Sadio Mané
Broos needs to take care of Ngezana situation, but his Bafana have fight and potential
Why Bafana’s Afcon hopes could rest on the uncertain security situation in Libya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos