'Mind games': Super Eagles stranded at abandoned Libyan airport for 16 hours

Nigerian national football team captain William Troost-Ekong has called for respect in football after the Super Eagles were allegedly stranded for more than 16 hours at a Libyan airport.
“As things escalated, this time overcoming meant taking a stand for what’s right regardless of the consequences. No team should be mistreated this way. Football is about respect, and that starts by respecting ourselves,” he said.
Nigeria was scheduled to play against Libya tonight for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, but the Nigerian side boycotted the game after facing problems getting into the country and were stuck at Al Abaq Airport.
Caf announced on Monday it would investigate the debacle.
“Caf has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it was informed the Nigerian National Football Team and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions,” it said.
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria
They confirmed the matter was referred to the Caf disciplinary board for investigation, emphasising “appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the Caf statutes and regulations”.
In light of the circumstances, the Super Eagles decided to withdraw from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, citing the poor treatment received while stranded.
“We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with international football,” Troost-Ekong said.
“12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted while descending. The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connections, food or drink. All to play mind games.
“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian pilot, who thankfully managed to navigate the last-minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land, had never seen something like this before.”
Striker Victor Boniface said: “Been at the airport for almost 13 hours. No food, no Wi-Fi and nowhere to sleep. Africa, we can do better.”
Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali posted a photo of himself sleeping in the airport. “Over 14 hours spent at an abandoned Libyan airport. No food, no water, no internet access prior to mind games on a match expected to be played tomorrow, No, this is absolutely crazy. Caf please do the needful.”
Nigerian minister of sports development John Owan Enoh condemned the treatment of the team. “I strongly condemn the obnoxious treatment meted on players and officials of the senior national team. All through the night, I have escalated the matter and involved all necessary authorities.
“The team have succinctly stated they’ve been unattended to for upwards of about 15 hours since arrival, with no food and no accommodation, and left in a mosquito-infested environment. They face an almost ‘hostage’ situation. These are sportsmen set to compete in an Afcon qualifying match. For now, our primary concern is the safety of the members of our national team,” he said.
Bafana coach Broos nervous about synthetic pitch in Congo
In response to Nigeria's withdrawal, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) expressed dissatisfaction, vowing to take legal action. They accused the Nigerian Football Federation of failing to cooperate in organising the match.
“The LFF condemns the measures taken by the Nigerian Football Federation by refusing to play the Libya-Nigeria match in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for October 15,” the statement read.
The federation also expressed on X that they faced a similar situation in Nigeria this month. “There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the LFF of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles,” it said.
“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. It is important to highlight that last week our own national team faced significant challenges on our arrival in Nigeria for the third match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.”
Amid the controversy, LFF president Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani has officially resigned.
“I no longer wish to be associated with the failure of Libyan sports. I extend my gratitude to all members of the general assembly and hold no grudges against anyone in the sports sector,” he said during the federation’s general assembly meeting.
