A Tunisian pilot has described the events that unfolded as he transported the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles.
The Fly Value Jet has drawn attention after reports of the team being stranded for more than 16 hours at a Libyan airport without food or water.
“The flight plan was to land at destination Benghazi Benina and we got the approval from the leading Civil Aviation Authority that we are approved to land in Benghazi,” he said.
“When we started to descend they asked us to divert to Al Abraq, which is almost 300km to the east. It wasn't even our alternate. Something which is not good because in aviation we have our flight plan, we calculate the fuel to our destination. So we have to avoid this kind of thing because it may make the bridge to safety.”
The pilot expressed concern about the safety implications of such last-minute changes.
“I warned them probably I will be in trouble for fuel, but they said it’s from the highest authority. 'You cannot land in Benghazi, you have to divert immediately to La Abraq'.”
Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ordeal
Image: ng_supereagles/instagram
A Tunisian pilot has described the events that unfolded as he transported the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles.
The Fly Value Jet has drawn attention after reports of the team being stranded for more than 16 hours at a Libyan airport without food or water.
“The flight plan was to land at destination Benghazi Benina and we got the approval from the leading Civil Aviation Authority that we are approved to land in Benghazi,” he said.
“When we started to descend they asked us to divert to Al Abraq, which is almost 300km to the east. It wasn't even our alternate. Something which is not good because in aviation we have our flight plan, we calculate the fuel to our destination. So we have to avoid this kind of thing because it may make the bridge to safety.”
The pilot expressed concern about the safety implications of such last-minute changes.
“I warned them probably I will be in trouble for fuel, but they said it’s from the highest authority. 'You cannot land in Benghazi, you have to divert immediately to La Abraq'.”
Despite the challenges, the pilot managed to navigate the situation and safely landed at the alternate airport, expressing relief at the outcome: “Thank God we made it safely.”
In the wake of the complications, the Super Eagles' captain William Troost-Ekong voiced frustrations about their treatment on X and Instagram.
“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian pilot, who thankfully managed to navigate the last-minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land, had never seen something like this before.” said Troost-Ekong.
Due to the poor conditions they faced, the Super Eagles opted to withdraw from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.
“We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with international football,” he said.
'Mind games': Super Eagles stranded at abandoned Libyan airport for 16 hours
In response to Nigeria's withdrawal, the Libyan Football Federation expressed its dissatisfaction, indicating intentions to pursue legal action.
The federation also addressed accusations of misconduct, stating that last week their own team faced significant challenges during a visit to Nigeria.
“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident,” it said, rejecting claims of foul play.
In light of the incident, the Confederation Africaine de Football (Caf) has announced it will investigate the matter.
“Caf has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it was informed the Nigerian national football team and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions,” it said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
No public voting: Process for Yashin Trophy, for which Ronwen Williams is nominated, explained
Pirates paired with Al Ahly, Sundowns get two Moroccan clubs in Caf draw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos