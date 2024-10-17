Broos ‘must manage his house and I will manage my house’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Manqoba Mngqithi could not hide his irritation at comments made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently about two players being sidelined at Mamelodi Sundowns, saying the Belgian “must manage his house and I will manage my house”.

Teboho Mokoena, with a brace, and Khuliso Mudau made a strong case for being included again at Downs with their impressive performances as Bafana thrashed Congo 5-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash at home last week and drew 0-0 in return game in Brazzaville on Thursday.

Mngqithi also expressed his surprise that 35-year-old Themba Zwane, who is increasingly carefully managed for less game time at Sundowns, played 90 minutes in Bafana’s win in Gqeberha, then started again in the return away game.

Zwane pulled up with an Achilles injury in the second game, which Mngqithi, at a prematch press conference to his team’s Carling Knockout clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows this weekend, said should keep the player anything from six weeks to three months.

Mngqithi’s Sundowns predecessor Rulani Mokwena was often involved in heated exchanges via the media over player fitness and injuries with Broos.