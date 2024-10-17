On what the fans should expect in Chiefs' cup matches this season, Nabi said his team will approach every game, league or cup, with the same mentality.
“That we're building the team does not stop us from having a winning mentality, a mentality to win every game. We'll take it game by game with a winning mentality whether it's a cup and championship.
“We don't want to hide behind the fact that we're building. What I'm promising the fans is that in all the games we're going to play we'll give our best to get a good result.”
Nabi expects a tough game against Gavin Hunt's charges and is hoping to have all his players available, including playmaker Gaston Sirino, who got injured against Sundowns.
“ SuperSport is a very good team. I watched them during the MTN8 in their game against Orlando Pirates. They almost won that game, except that there was a referee's mistake. They had a penalty, but unfortunately it was not given.
“They're a tactically organised team with good experience, with my colleague Gavin [Hunt, SuperSport's coach] who's got a lot of experience. He knows how to manage his people and prepare his players. I'm expecting a very good, challenging game.”
‘Challenges at all levels’: Nabi says Chiefs players mentally low when he arrived
'Thank God in the new season all the players have the feeling of change and a willingness to fight for the team'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is encouraged with the change in mentality in the players he found at Naturena and hopes they will continue to show improvement in their next tough assignment against SuperSport United in the first round of the Carling Knockout.
Amakhosi meet Matsatsantsa at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
The Tunisian admitted on Thursday that when he arrived at Chiefs in July, he had to lift the spirits and mentality of the players, some of whom were no longer confident in themselves due to the team's poor performances in previous seasons.
Morale has been at an all-time low at Naturena after nine seasons without silverware, culminating in Chiefs' worst league finish of 10th last campaign.
Nabi said by the time he arrived in at Chiefs in mid-July, a few weeks into the preseason as he had to conclude his contract at FAR Rabat in Morocco, the club had already done some homework on the kind of players he would work with.
Chiefs have started the 2024-25 campaign on a promising note, winning two away league matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu FC with the only blemish being the 2-1 loss they suffered at home against champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Even in that match Amakhosi put up a fighting performance.
Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80
Nabi said the improvement is due to the players' already improved mentality and change in their general character.
“I was watching the players before I came here and I already had the report written regarding their strengths and weaknesses,” the 59-year-old Tunisian said.
“Maybe in the last six months before I came here I was already watching the players. I had a very precise idea on the state of the team and different players.
“There were some challenges at all levels, I think. We cannot mention all of them here, but I can just touch on one aspect, which is mental. It was really failing.
“When the mental state is not there, all the rest — the tactical and physical — will not follow through. If you talk about the mentality it involves the character and all that was affecting the young players, who were thinking of going to the first team.
“When they see senior players act like that it affects the young players who are hoping to join the first team.
“This aspect is very important because we have a big value for these younger players, but thank God in the new season all the players have the feeling of change and a willingness to fight for the team.”
Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th
On what the fans should expect in Chiefs' cup matches this season, Nabi said his team will approach every game, league or cup, with the same mentality.
“That we're building the team does not stop us from having a winning mentality, a mentality to win every game. We'll take it game by game with a winning mentality whether it's a cup and championship.
“We don't want to hide behind the fact that we're building. What I'm promising the fans is that in all the games we're going to play we'll give our best to get a good result.”
Nabi expects a tough game against Gavin Hunt's charges and is hoping to have all his players available, including playmaker Gaston Sirino, who got injured against Sundowns.
“ SuperSport is a very good team. I watched them during the MTN8 in their game against Orlando Pirates. They almost won that game, except that there was a referee's mistake. They had a penalty, but unfortunately it was not given.
“They're a tactically organised team with good experience, with my colleague Gavin [Hunt, SuperSport's coach] who's got a lot of experience. He knows how to manage his people and prepare his players. I'm expecting a very good, challenging game.”
MORE:
At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia
Broos picking emerging local players behind Bafana success: Doctor Khumalo
Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ordeal
‘No doubt we’ll get it right,’ says Zwane as he opens new chapter at AmaZulu
Themba Zwane out for ‘months’ in crushing blow for Bafana, Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos