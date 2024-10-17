Messi never ceases to amaze, says Argentina boss Scaloni after hat-trick

Lionel Scaloni has been witness to many of Lionel Messi's magical moments over the course of his career but the Argentina manager said on Tuesday that even at the age of 37 his captain continues to amaze him.

Messi, who was making just his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, scored his 10th international hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said after the game he would keep playing as long as he can perform the way he wants and Scaloni hoped he would be on the pitch for years to come.

“It never ceases to amaze,” Scaloni said. “At one point I sat down with [assistant coach] Pablo Aimar and tell him that this is wonderful.