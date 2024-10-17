Soccer

Messi never ceases to amaze, says Argentina boss Scaloni after hat-trick

‘To be able to be on the bench and see the things he does? The team is with him and what I ask him to do is to play as long as he can’

17 October 2024 - 09:00 By Pearl Josephine Nazare and Angelica Medina
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal in their World Cup qualifying thrashing of Bolivia at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal in their World Cup qualifying thrashing of Bolivia at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Matias Baglietto

Lionel Scaloni has been witness to many of Lionel Messi's magical moments over the course of his career but the Argentina manager said on Tuesday that even at the age of 37 his captain continues to amaze him.

Messi, who was making just his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, scored his 10th international hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said after the game he would keep playing as long as he can perform the way he wants and Scaloni hoped he would be on the pitch for years to come.

“It never ceases to amaze,” Scaloni said. “At one point I sat down with [assistant coach] Pablo Aimar and tell him that this is wonderful.

“To be able to be on the bench and see the things he does? The team is with him and what I ask him to do is to play as long as he can.”

Despite missing a few players through injury and suspension, Scaloni said he could not be more proud of his squad.

Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez was suspended for two matches by Fifa for offensive behaviour in September and missed qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

“The big players know that if they give the chance to play to a kid who comes from behind they could lose their place. That breath of fresh air generates a lot for us. The boys are behaving in an exemplary manner.”

Apart from his hat-trick Messi had a hand in two more goals as Argentina crushed Bolivia.

Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.

Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

Argentina controlled the second half and substitute Thiago Almada added a fourth from Nahuel Molina's pass in the 70th minute before Messi scored twice late on to cap a terrific performance.

Copa America winners Argentina top the standings on 22 points, three clear of Colombia.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80

He was the first South African to go abroad and come back and say, ‘This is how it should be done’, says Banks Setlhodi
Sport
1 day ago

German Thomas Tuchel named new England manager

Boss who led Chelsea to 2021 Champions League title becomes England's third foreign coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ordeal

A Tunisian pilot has described the events that unfolded as he transported the Nigerian national football team the Super Eagles.
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia

TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia says he learnt valuable lessons from legendary goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Calvin Marlin, Itumeleng Khune, Rowen ...
Sport
2 days ago

McKenzie promises to deliver 'R70m' VAR soon

He said it was estimated VAR would cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.
Sport
2 days ago

Themba Zwane out for ‘months’ in crushing blow for Bafana, Sundowns

‘Themba Zwane is an important player for us, it was not a good thing for us that he had to go out with an injury,’ says national team coach Hugo ...
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal, Egypt seal Afcon place but Ghana face uphill battle

Sadio Mané's late strike earns Lions of Teranga their place in Morocco.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th Soccer
  2. Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ... Soccer
  3. At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor Soccer
  4. Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament