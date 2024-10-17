Tuchel’s appointment raises questions about English coaching, says Neville

The FA's decision to appoint German Thomas Tuchel as England manager raises serious questions about the country's coaching standards, former Three Lions defender Gary Neville said.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel, 51, is the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, one of only three English managers in the Premier League, and former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter were among those linked with the job before the FA named Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor on Wednesday.

“They probably got the best available coach in the world at this moment in time,” former Manchester United captain Neville told Sky Sports News.

“Fitting that criteria they are absolutely spot on.

“I am not sure it meets the criteria of St George's Park and the belief in English coaches and the growth in the English teams' performances over the last few years.