Soccer

Tuchel’s appointment raises questions about English coaching, says Neville

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss is the first German to manage the Three Lions

17 October 2024 - 12:05 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thomas Tuchel is presneted as new England manager in a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday.
Thomas Tuchel is presneted as new England manager in a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The FA's decision to appoint German Thomas Tuchel as England manager raises serious questions about the country's coaching standards, former Three Lions defender Gary Neville said.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel, 51, is the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, one of only three English managers in the Premier League, and former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter were among those linked with the job before the FA named Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor on Wednesday.

“They probably got the best available coach in the world at this moment in time,” former Manchester United captain Neville told Sky Sports News.

“Fitting that criteria they are absolutely spot on.

“I am not sure it meets the criteria of St George's Park and the belief in English coaches and the growth in the English teams' performances over the last few years.

“Everybody in our country including myself will wish him all the best and hope we can get over the line and win a trophy, but I think there are some serious questions for the FA to answer in respect of English coaching.

“I do think we are damaging ourselves accepting Tuchel is better than any of the other English coaches.”

Tuchel, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will begin the role in January ahead of England's qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

England reached the final of the European Championship in 2020 and 2024, as well as the World Cup semifinals in 2018, under Southgate but are still without a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“I'm not the most patriotic of people, the England manager has to be this or that — it's not about England,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky.

“It's international football. The whole point of it, certainly with the major nations who compete for titles, is it's our best versus their best.”

Reuters

READ MORE

German Thomas Tuchel named new England manager

Boss who led Chelsea to 2021 Champions League title becomes England's third foreign coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Southgate stands down, who's next for the hot seat?

The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth ...
Sport
3 months ago

At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor

Bafana and Sundowns midfield fulcrum will would undergo scans at a clinic in Brazzaville on Wednesday, says Safa.
Sport
1 day ago

Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80

He was the first South African to go abroad and come back and say, ‘This is how it should be done’, says Banks Setlhodi
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says Greg Etafia

TS Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia says he learnt valuable lessons from legendary goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Calvin Marlin, Itumeleng Khune, Rowen ...
Sport
2 days ago

Broos picking emerging local players behind Bafana success: Doctor Khumalo

Bringing in fresh young talent working out for Broos, says Khumalo
Sport
2 days ago

Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ordeal

A Tunisian pilot has described the events that unfolded as he transported the Nigerian national football team the Super Eagles.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th Soccer
  2. Chaos in Libyan skies as Tunisian pilot shares his story amid Super Eagles' ... Soccer
  3. At Themba Zwane’s age Achilles injury ‘going to be a big issue’: sports doctor Soccer
  4. Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune took goalkeeping to another level,’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament