Soccer

Pitso Mosimane joins Iranian side Esteghlal FC

18 October 2024 - 20:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have joined Esteghlal FC in the in the Persian Gulf Pro League.
Image: MT Sports

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have joined Esteghlal FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League. 

Mosimane takes the reins at the Iranian super club supported by his technical team of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

Esteghlal FC currently sits in the middle of the table and they are also chasing continental glory in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) champions league after they finished as runners-up last season. 

“Esteghlal FC is a very big club in the Gulf region, with a long and illustrious history. The two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is,” said Mosimane. 

“Their last trophy was won in 2022 and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once again. The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club.

“I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work,” added Mosimane. 

Esteghlal FC, also known as “The Blues”, was founded in 1945 and boasts a trophy cabinet filled with 38 provincial, national and continental championship titles.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have always risen to the challenge and excelled on the biggest stages in world football. Esteghlal FC is one of the biggest clubs in Iran and on the Asian continent, and we are confident that our coaches will once again show their class and rise to this next challenge,” said MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale. 

