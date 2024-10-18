Soccer

Stellenbosch advance to Carling Knockout next round with win over AmaZulu

18 October 2024 - 21:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Unathi Mdaka of Stellenbosch is challenged by Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu during their Carling Knockout Cup match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Defending champions Stellenbosch became the first team to advance to the next round of the Carling Knockout Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 win over AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday. 

The two teams could not be separated on 1-1 after 90 minutes after Stellenbosch opened the scoring through Devin Titus in the 24th minute and Tshepang Moremi equalised after 53 minutes.

This forced this last-16 match into 30 minutes extra-time where Stellies attacker Andre de Jong found himself unmarked in the box after 97 minutes to head home a cross delivered from the right flank.

Action continues on Saturday afternoon with on-form Orlando Pirates hosting Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium and Royal AM visiting Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium, both matches at 3pm.

Sundowns coach Mngqithi gunning for former team Arrows in Carling Knockout

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is gunning for the hand that once fed him.
Sport
11 hours ago

In the evening, Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville at 6pm and that match is followed by a clash between Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 8pm.

On Sunday, TS Galaxy will host Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium while SuperSport United meet Kaizer Chiefs at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane with both matches kicking off at 3pm.

The round of 16 will conclude with Richards Bay going up against Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini at 5.30pm.

