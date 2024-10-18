“They have had some good performances this year against Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune United, Marumo Gallants and they were unfortunate against Magesi and it is not going to be an easy match.
Sundowns coach Mngqithi gunning for former team Arrows in Carling Knockout
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is gunning for the hand that once fed him.
The Brazilians take on Golden Arrows in the last-16 clash of the Carling Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday with the mission of dumping his former team out of the tournament.
Mngqithi expressed his admiration for the club that gave him his first coaching break in professional football almost two decades ago.
“I have a lot of respect for Golden Arrows, they are an extension of my family because they are the ones that gave me an opportunity to coach at the highest level and I feel indebted to them,” he said.
“They contributed a lot to my life and my family — but be that as it may, we have a big responsibility to play a crucial match. They may not have had consistent performances like us but they are a dangerous team on transitions.
“They have had some good performances this year against Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune United, Marumo Gallants and they were unfortunate against Magesi and it is not going to be an easy match.
“Last season we played them in one of the last matches and it was a draw in Durban where they were dangerous. They are a team good on transitions.
“They can hurt you with influential players such as Nduduzo Sibiya, they have brought back Thabani Zuke in the defence, there is Gladwin Shitolo who is doing well.”
Arrows lost their past two matches in the league but Mngqithi said he doesn’t want his charges to take them lightly because they are capable of rising to the occasion against any team in the league.
“It is a complex game and more than the flamboyance you think will be there, there will be a lot of transitions. We should try the best we can to make sure we contain the situation with better counter-presses, rest defence, general organisation behind the ball.”
