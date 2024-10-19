Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style
It looks like the early season jitters have been successfully negotiated and the pieces are beginning to fall into place for Mamelodi Sundowns.
They were utterly dominant for the better part of this 5-0 Carling Knockout last 16 thrashing over Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The foundation was laid by first half goals by Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners.
There were more goals from Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalulile, who was scoring for the first time in a while, and the garnish was applied by teenage attacker Kutlwano Lethlaku in the closing stages.
Since those alarming back-to-back defeats to Stellenbosch in the semifinal stage of MTN8 last month, the Brazilians have gone on a run of six wins in all competitions and they are up and running.
They dispatched these out-of-sorts Arrows without their Bafana Bafana contingent of Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Themba Zwane Teboho Mokoena in the starting line-up to book a place in the quarterfinal stage.
To show their depth in talent and quality, coach Manqoba Mngqithi had two internationals in Divine Lunga of Zimbabwe and Peter Shalulile of Namibia and Thembinkosi Lorch on the bench.
Mokoena, who has been frozen out of the team over the past five games, finally returned to action as he replaced Marcelo Allende after 71 minutes after he impressed for Bafana last week.
Kekana, who partnered Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs in the heart of the Bafana defence during the two qualifiers against Congo, did not even make the match-day squad.
Mngqithi’s starting line-up also saw the return of defender Mvala, who was one of the two changes as he replaced Kekana for his first start of the season while Lebohang Maboe replaced long term injury casualty Themba Zwane.
For Arrows, co-coaches Kagiso Dikgacoi and Mabhudi Khenyeza went with the tried and tested team of Gladwin Shitolo and Thabani Zuke in defence, Nhlanhla Zwane and Lungelo Dube in the midfield and Ryan Moon leading the attack.
This was a match where Moon registered a significant personal milestone as he played in his 50th match for the club but he will want to forget about the score line in a hurry.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 13 minutes from a well-placed shot by Morena that gave Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova, who had moved out of his line, no chance.
The opening goal, was a result of an attacking move that included Tashreeq Morris and Maboe and ended up with Lucas Ribeiro laying the for Morena who kissed the back of the net as Sundowns were rewarded for dominating the early exchanges.
Sundowns could have increased their lead after 27 minutes when after another attacking move, Ribeiro’s final try was blocked by Maova with the Arrows defence in sixes and sevens.
They got it right a few minutes later when a defence splitting pass from the midfield beat the off-side trap to find Matthews, who laid the ball in the path of Iqraam Rayners for an easy tap-in after 31 minutes.
The mission of Dikgacoi and Khenyeza to get back into this game was severely disrupted after key attacker Moon was forced off the field after 37 minutes with an injury and he was replaced by Lungelo Nguse.
Sundowns put the match to bed after 73 minutes when Mvala connected with a corner kick that was taken by Lorch to head home and mark his return to action with a goal.
Then, Shalulile finally got back on the scoresheet and substitute teenager Kutlwano Lethlaku wrapped it up.