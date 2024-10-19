Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style

They dispatched these out-of-sorts Arrows without their Bafana Bafana contingent of Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Themba Zwane Teboho Mokoena in the starting line-up to book a place in the quarterfinal stage.

To show their depth in talent and quality, coach Manqoba Mngqithi had two internationals in Divine Lunga of Zimbabwe and Peter Shalulile of Namibia and Thembinkosi Lorch on the bench.

Mokoena, who has been frozen out of the team over the past five games, finally returned to action as he replaced Marcelo Allende after 71 minutes after he impressed for Bafana last week.

Kekana, who partnered Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs in the heart of the Bafana defence during the two qualifiers against Congo, did not even make the match-day squad.

Mngqithi’s starting line-up also saw the return of defender Mvala, who was one of the two changes as he replaced Kekana for his first start of the season while Lebohang Maboe replaced long term injury casualty Themba Zwane.

For Arrows, co-coaches Kagiso Dikgacoi and Mabhudi Khenyeza went with the tried and tested team of Gladwin Shitolo and Thabani Zuke in defence, Nhlanhla Zwane and Lungelo Dube in the midfield and Ryan Moon leading the attack.

This was a match where Moon registered a significant personal milestone as he played in his 50th match for the club but he will want to forget about the score line in a hurry.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 13 minutes from a well-placed shot by Morena that gave Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova, who had moved out of his line, no chance.

The opening goal, was a result of an attacking move that included Tashreeq Morris and Maboe and ended up with Lucas Ribeiro laying the for Morena who kissed the back of the net as Sundowns were rewarded for dominating the early exchanges.