Magesi hold on to stun Pirates in Carling Knockout clash at Orlando Stadium
Stunning! That’s how Magesi FC’s marvellous dethroning of SA’s cup kings Orlando Pirates in the first round of the Carling Knockout Cup can be described.
Pirates lost the match 3-2 to bow out of the tournament.
The Premier Soccer League rookies from Limpopo executed their plan so well that they took an amazing 3-0 lead by half-time, shocking the Pirates supporters who came to Orlando Stadium in numbers, with a great hope after their team started the season by winning the MTN8 for the record third consecutive time.
The three MTN8 trophies are part of the five that Pirates have won under their Spanish coach Jose Riviero. The Carling is the only trophy that Riveiro has not won since joining Pirates in July 2022.
But Magesi coach Clinton Larsen’s plan of sucking up the pressure while giving Pirates all possession worked like a charm in the first half. All Magesi’s goals were as result of the counters that Pirates defence failed to deal with.
Delano Abrahams opened the scoring much against the run of play in the 32nd minute, heading home after striker Wonderboy Makhubu had held up the ball so well and played a quick one two with Tshepo Mashigo before delivering a cross for Abrahams.
The second one, an own goal by Pirates defender Thabiso Sesame, was as result of a similar counter as the first where Makhubu again waited for his teammates to come and assist him before Abrahams shot ricocheted off Sesame and went in.
The Bucs thought they equalised, but the linesman said otherwise
Magesi knock Pirates out of the competition
In added time of the first 45 minutes Magesi went further ahead when Sesame brought down Deolin Mekoa in the area and former Kaizer Chiefs player, Edson Chirambadare scored from penalty spot even though he needed to head the ball in after Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine had saved his penalty attempt.
As expected, Pirates tried as much to get goals in the second half, but Magesi, again sitting back and relying on the counterattack, managed to hold on to their lead before letting two late goals.
Pirates' striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was unlucky to see his strike hitting the upright in the 65th minute when Magesi keeper Elvis Chipezeze looked to have been beaten.
Things are not going to plan at Orlando Stadium
📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/aLXzsi77oh
Eventually Pirates did find two late goals scored by Kabelo Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa in the 86th and 89th minutes respectively. But it all proved to be too little too late as the visitors held on to win the match.
It was a match that Pirates were hoping to make another history by winning for the eight successive times in all competitions in the PSL and Caf Champions League following their triumph in the MTN8 two weeks ago.
But Larsen, a former Pirates player who won the league with Bucs in 2000, delivered a clinical performance and the biggest upset so far in the 2024-2025 campaign in a game in which his side scored more than one goal for the first time in a PSL match since their promotion.