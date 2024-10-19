Magesi hold on to stun Pirates in Carling Knockout clash at Orlando Stadium

Stunning! That’s how Magesi FC’s marvellous dethroning of SA’s cup kings Orlando Pirates in the first round of the Carling Knockout Cup can be described.

Pirates lost the match 3-2 to bow out of the tournament.

The Premier Soccer League rookies from Limpopo executed their plan so well that they took an amazing 3-0 lead by half-time, shocking the Pirates supporters who came to Orlando Stadium in numbers, with a great hope after their team started the season by winning the MTN8 for the record third consecutive time.

The three MTN8 trophies are part of the five that Pirates have won under their Spanish coach Jose Riviero. The Carling is the only trophy that Riveiro has not won since joining Pirates in July 2022.

But Magesi coach Clinton Larsen’s plan of sucking up the pressure while giving Pirates all possession worked like a charm in the first half. All Magesi’s goals were as result of the counters that Pirates defence failed to deal with.

Delano Abrahams opened the scoring much against the run of play in the 32nd minute, heading home after striker Wonderboy Makhubu had held up the ball so well and played a quick one two with Tshepo Mashigo before delivering a cross for Abrahams.

The second one, an own goal by Pirates defender Thabiso Sesame, was as result of a similar counter as the first where Makhubu again waited for his teammates to come and assist him before Abrahams shot ricocheted off Sesame and went in.