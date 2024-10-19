Soccer

Man United beat Brentford 2-1 for first win in more than a month

19 October 2024 - 18:28 By Reuters
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their second goal against Brenroford.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for their first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches, and eased some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford are 12th on 10 points.

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford's goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

United came out of the break fired up and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

