Sundowns coach Mngqithi admits they have not done well in domestic cup competitions
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
As they prepared to take on Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout last 16 clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted they have not done well in domestic cup competitions.
Earlier in the month, Sundowns missed out on the MTN8 that was won by Orlando Pirates and the last time they laid their hands on a competition trophy was when they lifted the Nedbank Cup at the end of the 2021/2022 season.
They have won the league for the past seven successive seasons and last season lifted the inaugural African Football League (AFL) title but domestically they have been dominated by Pirates.
“Pirates have really done well in cup competitions lately, but we have also done well elsewhere,” said Mngqithi with a laugh.
“It is true we haven’t done well in cup competitions. The last time we won a cup competition was when we won all three on offer in the PSL in 2022. It’s not too far and that bad, so don’t be too harsh.
“Sometimes when other people win trophies, they make it look like you have not won anything in a long time. But we are not that bad and we will try our best to win this tournament.”
Mngqithi added he is happy with the level of competition in the PSL.
“As Sundowns, we play every match to win it. It means every competition that we go for, we want to win it. Maybe others do lie and say they do not want it but with us we want to win every match and every trophy on offer.
“Sometimes we fall short in cup competitions but I don’t think we are that bad. In my 12 years at Sundowns, we have won more than seven cup competitions and for me that is a good return.
“Last year we missed out on the Carling Knockout and we want to try to rectify that and we will do our best to win it. It’s not going to be easy, the PSL has improved in leaps and bounds in terms of the level of competitions among the teams and that is encouraging.
“It means anyone can beat anyone and for me that’s the most important thing. Sometimes we need competition here at home to be able to do better at continental competitions.”
