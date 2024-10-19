Mbatha and Ndah joined a long list of injured players who have not featured for Bucs this season. These include striker Zakhele Lepasa, Bandile Shandu, Tapelo Xoki, Goodman Mosele, Thabiso Lebitso, Sandile Mthethwa and Ethan Visagie.
“The fact that Olisa is not going to be around for a long time is something we cannot change,” said Riveiro of the Bucs defender who suffered an injury in the league match against Polokwane City and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.
“People who are taking care of Olisa and others in the same situation they're already working hard to ensure they're back as soon as possible. But our minds are on the players who are available. They're ready like they showed in the final.
“I'm referring to people like Nkosinathi Sibisi who showed what they can do in that final. It talks a lot about the readiness of the squad, condition and its mentally to immediately perform.
“That's our strength of the squad. We're going to find a way to continue to be a team not depending on one or two players. It doesn't matter who is on the field, we try to play a certain type of football with the same intensity and mentality.
“That's the meaning of the word team. We're trying to be that team that don't miss anybody.”
'We're trying not to miss anybody,' says Riveiro as Bucs turn focus on Magesi
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not worried about the impact of injuries on the club's performance with players like key defender Olisa Ndah having joined the list of those on the sidelines.
The Nigerian central defender missed the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban two weeks ago when Pirates made history by winning the trophy for the third consecutive time after beating Stellenbosch 3-1.
Midfielder Thalente Mbatha was injured in the final and had to pull out of Bafana Bafana's back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo last week.
But Riveiro on Thursday said he's not worried about finding replacements for the injured players as he has enough cover ahead of Bucs' Carling Knockout Cup fixture against PSL rookies Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The competition is the only domestic gong Bucs have failed to win under Riveiro, having won the other five that include two Nedbank Cup trophies.
Sundowns coach Mngqithi gunning for former team Arrows in Carling Knockout
Mbatha and Ndah joined a long list of injured players who have not featured for Bucs this season. These include striker Zakhele Lepasa, Bandile Shandu, Tapelo Xoki, Goodman Mosele, Thabiso Lebitso, Sandile Mthethwa and Ethan Visagie.
“The fact that Olisa is not going to be around for a long time is something we cannot change,” said Riveiro of the Bucs defender who suffered an injury in the league match against Polokwane City and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.
“People who are taking care of Olisa and others in the same situation they're already working hard to ensure they're back as soon as possible. But our minds are on the players who are available. They're ready like they showed in the final.
“I'm referring to people like Nkosinathi Sibisi who showed what they can do in that final. It talks a lot about the readiness of the squad, condition and its mentally to immediately perform.
“That's our strength of the squad. We're going to find a way to continue to be a team not depending on one or two players. It doesn't matter who is on the field, we try to play a certain type of football with the same intensity and mentality.
“That's the meaning of the word team. We're trying to be that team that don't miss anybody.”
‘Challenges at all levels’: Nabi says Chiefs players mentally low when he arrived
The Pirates coach added that the game against Magesi will further test Pirates' strength in terms of their depth.
“We know it's going to be complicated because we're talking about a team that is doing quite OK in the league. They just got recently promoted and have got one of the experienced coaches (Clinton Larsen) in the PSL. He's not new in these types of games.
“He knows the space he's going to be on Saturday and I guess they have a team with a combination of experience and young players who will like to prove themselves in a difficult scenario.
“We're prepared for that and we know we're not going to play an easy game. It's a knockout game and one of the teams is going to be in the next round. Everything is possible in 90 minutes. We respect Magesi a lot and we don't need anybody to tell us how difficult it's going to be.”
‘No doubt we’ll get it right,’ says Zwane as he opens new chapter at AmaZulu
Riveiro is happy because Pirates have already showed this season how good their bench is in helping the club win difficult matches and expects the same on Saturday.
“When you're a big team you have big players on the bench,” said Riveiro. “Like in the final we had the luxury of introducing, after 60 minutes of play, players like Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng and others.
“The impact of the subs is going to be higher. I think there's recent research about the last Euro tournament where Spain was the winner. The impact of the subs in the results was also huge. There's nothing exceptional at Pirates that is happening.”
READ MORE
Irvin Khoza, ANC, EFF, Mbalula wish Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th
‘Challenges at all levels’: Nabi says Chiefs players mentally low when he arrived
‘No doubt we’ll get it right,’ says Zwane as he opens new chapter at AmaZulu
Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case
Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80
How Stellies' Sage Stephens travelled a rocky road to cup glory, Bafana prospects at 33
Hugo Broos is brewing something special in Bafana
‘One of the greats of SA football’: Bafana captain Williams as Zwane hits 50
Bafana coach Broos set to start Mokoena and Mudau against Congo
Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma mourns the death of his brother
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos