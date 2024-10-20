Soccer

Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Curtis Jones winner

20 October 2024 - 19:48 By Martyn Herman
Curtis Jones celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez in their Premier League win against Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Curtis Jones struck Liverpool's winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to keep Arne Slot's side top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Chelsea were not level for long though as midfielder Jones got on the end of Salah's low cross to beat visiting keeper Robert Sanchez from close range.

It was never comfortable for Liverpool against a Chelsea side who had more goal attempts but they passed their biggest test of the Premier League season so far.

They have 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 earlier. Chelsea stayed in sixth place with 14 points.

Reuters

