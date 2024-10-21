Soccer

Banyana look for winning start against Namibia in Cosafa champs

‘I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and show the fans what they are capable of,’ says coach Khumalo

21 October 2024 - 18:13 By S[ports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana assistant coach Maud Khumalo is leading the developmental combination at the Cosafa Women's Championship in Gqeberha. File photo
Banyana Banyana assistant coach Maud Khumalo is leading the developmental combination at the Cosafa Women's Championship in Gqeberha. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana's coach at the Cosafa Women's Championship, Maud Khumalo, is looking for a winning start when her team kick off against Namibia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Khumalo, the assistant to the senior Banyana's head coach Desiree Ellis, admitted she would have welcomed more time with her players, but said her side will be physically prepared for the match (5pm).

“To be honest with you, we do not have enough time, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Khumalo, who is leading the developmental Banyana at the tournament.

“Most of the players here were very active in the league. What's left for us as a technical team is to make sure we find the right combinations, and also for the players to understand the mandate.

“I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.”

Khumalo said Namibia are a mostly a closed book to the South Africans as by the weekend they were yet to submit their final squad list.

“We have seen some clips of Namibia [and also] we [the SA under-20s] played against them last year to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers at Sturrock Park. The challenge is they have not finalised their squad yet and they just sent a preliminary squad.”

Khumalo said she expects a tough game.

Hosts South Africa were pitted against Namibia, Eswatini and Seychelles in Group A, while defending champions Malawi will fight it out with Botswana, Madagascar and Mauritius in Group B.

Zambia, Angola and Comoros are in Group C. Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho complete the line-up in Group D.

Safa Media

READ MORE

Pitso avoids tough first clash at Esteghlal that would have seen him face Ronaldo again

The Iranian club meet Saudi outfit Al-Nassr in a 2024–2025 AFC Champions League Elite league phase clash on Tuesday night.
Sport
3 hours ago

Riveiro lost for explanation on Pirates’ defending in cup shock loss to Magesi

Buccaneers meet SuperSport, also on the rebound after Matsatsantsa's Carling defeat against Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
6 hours ago

Nabi dedicates Chiefs’ cup victory to Kaizer Motaung

Coach explains why he didn't sub Ranga Chivaviro despite missing chances, who rewarded his boss by scoring against SuperSport.
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi discloses meeting with Bafana’s Broos at Chloorkop

Mngqithi and Broos have been engaged in a public verbal altercation regarding defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena.
Sport
1 day ago

‘I said to the coach the better team lost’: Larsen on Magesi shocking Pirates

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen has acknowledged that their shock 3-2 victory over Orlando Pirates cannot define the Limpopo club's debut season in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style

It looks like the early season jitters have been successfully negotiated and the pieces are beginning to fall into place for Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Glenrose Xaba shatters SA marathon record on debut in Cape Town Sport
  2. New Zealand punish error-strewn Proteas to claim first world title Cricket
  3. 'Spinners will get a salary': McKenzie announces sponsorship for spinning Sport
  4. Rabada makes history with magic 300 as Proteas take control in Bangladesh Cricket
  5. Sundowns coach Mngqithi discloses meeting with Bafana’s Broos at Chloorkop Soccer

Latest Videos

WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?
Georgia church sings to Harris on her 60th birthday | REUTERS