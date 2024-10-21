Banyana Banyana's coach at the Cosafa Women's Championship, Maud Khumalo, is looking for a winning start when her team kick off against Namibia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Khumalo, the assistant to the senior Banyana's head coach Desiree Ellis, admitted she would have welcomed more time with her players, but said her side will be physically prepared for the match (5pm).
“To be honest with you, we do not have enough time, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Khumalo, who is leading the developmental Banyana at the tournament.
“Most of the players here were very active in the league. What's left for us as a technical team is to make sure we find the right combinations, and also for the players to understand the mandate.
Banyana look for winning start against Namibia in Cosafa champs
‘I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and show the fans what they are capable of,’ says coach Khumalo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana's coach at the Cosafa Women's Championship, Maud Khumalo, is looking for a winning start when her team kick off against Namibia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Khumalo, the assistant to the senior Banyana's head coach Desiree Ellis, admitted she would have welcomed more time with her players, but said her side will be physically prepared for the match (5pm).
“To be honest with you, we do not have enough time, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Khumalo, who is leading the developmental Banyana at the tournament.
“Most of the players here were very active in the league. What's left for us as a technical team is to make sure we find the right combinations, and also for the players to understand the mandate.
“I think the players who are here are eager to give their best and also show the fans what they are capable of.”
Khumalo said Namibia are a mostly a closed book to the South Africans as by the weekend they were yet to submit their final squad list.
“We have seen some clips of Namibia [and also] we [the SA under-20s] played against them last year to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers at Sturrock Park. The challenge is they have not finalised their squad yet and they just sent a preliminary squad.”
Khumalo said she expects a tough game.
Hosts South Africa were pitted against Namibia, Eswatini and Seychelles in Group A, while defending champions Malawi will fight it out with Botswana, Madagascar and Mauritius in Group B.
Zambia, Angola and Comoros are in Group C. Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho complete the line-up in Group D.
Safa Media
READ MORE
Pitso avoids tough first clash at Esteghlal that would have seen him face Ronaldo again
Riveiro lost for explanation on Pirates’ defending in cup shock loss to Magesi
Nabi dedicates Chiefs’ cup victory to Kaizer Motaung
Sundowns coach Mngqithi discloses meeting with Bafana’s Broos at Chloorkop
‘I said to the coach the better team lost’: Larsen on Magesi shocking Pirates
Dominant Sundowns dispatch Golden Arrows out of Carling Knockout in style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos