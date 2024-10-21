Pirates returned stronger in the second half and hit the woodwork three times before late goals by Kabelo Dlamini (86th) and Evidence Makgopa (89th) gave them hope. But it proved too little too late as Clinton Larsen's top-flight rookies managed to hold on to produce the biggest upset of the Carling last 16.
“It was in the space of 12 minutes in the first half that the opponent was suddenly leading the game 3-0. The two first goals are not acceptable, it cannot happen but it happened,” Riveiro said.
“It was a difficult scenario for us in the second period but we managed to come back with the intention to score as soon as possible. We created quite a lot and hit the post three times.
“We managed to score that first goal but it was too late at the 86th minute, one more goal [made it] 3-2. We were close to equalising but it was impossible.
“We can talk about our 30 shots [and] they had three and scored [three]. Congratulations to Magesi — they're through and we're not.”
Riveiro lost for explanation on Pirates’ defending in cup shock loss to Magesi
Buccaneers meet SuperSport, also on the rebound after Matsatsantsa's Carling defeat against Kaizer Chiefs
Sombre Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not find reasons for his side defending so badly in their shock 3-2 loss to Magesi FC in the first round of the Carling Knockout Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
This was only the second time Pirates have suffered a cup defeat under Riveiro, both of them coming in the same competition. He has steered Bucs to victory in all the other five trophies on offer in his two-and-a-third seasons in charge.
Pirates will need to tighten up their defensive lapses when they meet SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Matsatsantsa are also on the rebound and looking to fix problems at the back, having been thrashed 4-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in their Carling clash on Saturday.
Magesi raced to a shock 3-0 lead in Orlando despite Pirates dominating possession and chances. Riveiro's team simply could not deal with Magesi's counterattacks and were punished as Delano Abrahams (32nd minute), Thabiso Sesame (own goal, 39th) and Edmore Chirambadare (fourth minute of first-half added time) gave the Limpopo side a commanding lead.
What disappointed Riveiro most was the manner in which his team conceded the first two goals. Going to the break trailing 3-0 was always going to be a mammoth task to overcome.
“The feeling of getting eliminated at home is not nice. We have to accept it quickly because on Tuesday we're playing SuperSport United. We have to get those three points by any means.”
Pirates were heavy favourites against Magesi, having already lifted the MTN8 for the third consecutive time by beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the final in Durban this month. That victory was part of 11 games in all competitions Bucs had won going into the Carling matchup.
Riveiro refused to entertain the notion the weight of expectations caught up with his side.
“Being in a club such as ours, we have a responsibility to compete and win in every competition we play in. It's a difficult task but we're getting there.
Nabi dedicates Chiefs’ cup victory to Kaizer Motaung
“It's a difficult game to analyse and whatever I say will sound like an excuse. The schedule is complicated and it's because we have good players and that's why we are in every competition, but not any more after this defeat.
“We have a lot of players in the national teams and that's a consequence. We're happy about that but we need to again continue finding the ways to perform in every competition.
“If we have to rank the competitions, the league is the most important. But when we go to these cups, we always go with the intention to offer good performances.
“Today [Saturday] was not that bad but again, in four or five particular moments of the game, we were not at the level we want to be and that was enough to take us out of the competition.”
