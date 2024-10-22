Mbappé should score more goals, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé should prioritise scoring over pressing to support the team, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday as he backed Jude Bellingham amid his goalless campaign.

European champions Real host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a rematch of last year's Champions League final, which the Spaniards won 2-0, as they continue their continental campaign.

Ancelotti's side are looking to bounce back from a shock 1-0 defeat at French side Lille in their last Champions League game, after a 3-1 home victory over VfB Stuttgart in their opener.

Mbappé has eight goals for Real from 12 games in all competitions this season, while Bellingham has yet to find the net in nine outings.

“I want Mbappé to score goals, I prefer he scores rather than pressing. The centre-forward’s role hasn’t changed, I ask the same of him that I asked of [former Real striker] Karim Benzema,” Ancelotti said on Monday.