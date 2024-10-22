Sundowns coach Mngqithi hoping for quicker return by Zwane

Sundowns approach the match against Royal on a run of six successive wins in all competitions since being beaten in both legs of their MTN8 semifinal by Stellenbosch FC at the beginning of last month.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is hoping to have talismanic midfielder Themba Zwane back from injury in four months rather than the worst-case scenario of six.
Zwane, 35, has been ruled out for a minimum of four months with the ruptured Achilles he suffered while in action for Bafana Bafana in their 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying draw away against Congo last week.
Downs' creative fulcrum will miss a major chunk of the rest of their campaign where they will compete on four fronts in the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup and Champions League.
The Brazilians, after dispatching Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 in the Carling last 16 on Saturday, return to league action when they meet Royal AM at Loftus on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Such a long layoff for a player of Zwane's age could be hard to come back from. Mngqithi’s optimism stems from the player being famously fit, highly disciplined and a complete professional who looks after himself well.
“Themba was a complete rupture of the Achilles — the operation happened on Friday and it was successful,” Mngqithi said.
“We are hoping he will be back in four to six months. We are optimistic [it can be on the shorter side of that] because he is generally a fit player and usually comes back quicker than normal.
“We know his level of professionalism is second to none and we know he will work hard to get himself back as quickly as possible.”
