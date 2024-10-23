Defiant Gavin Hunt confident SuperSport will turn things around

Defiant SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has vowed they will turn their fortunes around after their stuttering start to the campaign continued with their third consecutive loss in all competitions on Tuesday night.

United lost their Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates 2-0 at Orlando Stadium, who, in stark contrast, are enjoying a good start to the season and they have moved to the top of the standings.

An early goal by Evidence Makgopa and another one in the dying minutes from Deon Hotto saw the Buccaneers register their fourth consecutive league win.

To make things even more interesting for battling Supersport, their next league match is against on-form Kaizer Chiefs, who thrashed them 4-0 in the Carling Knockout this past weekend. The league rematch is at the same venue at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.