Mamelodi Sundowns stroll back into PSL lead with win against Royal AM

Even with eight changes to the starting line-up, Mamelodi Sundowns strolled to a fourth successive win in the Betway Premiership, beating Royal AM 2-1 at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday to reclaim top position in the standings.

The Brazilians are one goal clear of Orlando Pirates, the only other team that has won the same number of matches and remains undefeated in these early stages of the 2024-2025 campaign.

The Buccaneers took the lead for 24 hours with their 2-0 win against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

After Royal's neighbours, Lamontville Golden Arrows, were thrashed 5-0 by Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup at the weekend, it was expected the Brazilians might continue with such scoring form.