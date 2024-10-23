Mamelodi Sundowns stroll back into PSL lead with win against Royal AM
Goals by Sphelele Mkhulise and Khuliso Mudau see the Brazilians snatch back the lead from Orlando Pirates
Even with eight changes to the starting line-up, Mamelodi Sundowns strolled to a fourth successive win in the Betway Premiership, beating Royal AM 2-1 at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday to reclaim top position in the standings.
The Brazilians are one goal clear of Orlando Pirates, the only other team that has won the same number of matches and remains undefeated in these early stages of the 2024-2025 campaign.
The Buccaneers took the lead for 24 hours with their 2-0 win against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
After Royal's neighbours, Lamontville Golden Arrows, were thrashed 5-0 by Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup at the weekend, it was expected the Brazilians might continue with such scoring form.
But with coach Monqoba Mngqithi making many changes to his starting XI, Downs struggled to find their usual rhythm and were untidy with their finishing despite having Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro and Thembinkosi Lorch starting as attackers.
There were expectations the Brazilians would score more after securing their opening the goal via Sphelele Mkhulise in the sixth minute. Mkhulise, playing alongside Teboho Mokoena in the middle of the park, did well to dispossess Sbangani Zulu with his high pressing before beating Xolani Ngcobo with a low shot to score his second league goal of the season.
It was only with five minutes remaining that Khuliso Mudau doubled Sundowns' lead. The Bafana Bafana right-back picked up a loose ball after Shalulile's shot had been blocked by Ngcobo, with Riberio having provided a good defence-splitting pass for the Namibian, who was unlucky not to celebrate his 32nd birthday with a goal.
Royal's game plan was to try to hurt Downs on transitions and the Pietermaritzburg side came close to scoring a few times, with Motebang Sera missing a few good half-chances in both halves. The visitors eventually found their consolation through Zulu's header after a corner that Sundowns defended poorly in referee's optional time.
The home team had a big chance of doubling their lead in the 74th minute when Riberio rounded Ngcobo but Thabo Matlaba, the veteran Royal left-back, did well to steal the ball from the Brazilian in the nick of time.
Frustrated with missing a few chances to add to his three league goals, Riberio earned an unnecessary yellow card and will miss Sundowns' next league match away to Polokwane City on Sunday.
In the end, Downs did well to manage and protect their lead to move back to the summit of the log on superior goal difference from Pirates.