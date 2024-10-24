The three supporters said they are happy to see the excitement that has been created in domestic cup and league matches this season with most games played in front of good crowds.
As expected, Pep was bullish about the Brazilians' chances of continuing their dominance of the Premiership, which they have won a record seven times in succession, but he was countered by Matli who said the Buccaneers have what is takes to finally deliver the championship.
Modiba is cautiously optimistic coach Nasreddine Nabi will help Amakhosi win major silverware for the first time in almost a decade of underachievement.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to Betway Premiership
Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs happy to see good crowds, thrills and spills
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Football supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have expressed their satisfaction with the way their teams have started the 2024-2025 Betway Premiership campaign and are expecting many more spills and thrills.
In the 40th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by prominent football supporters Johannes Modiba, a fan of Chiefs, Diana Matli (Pirates) and Lindo Pep (Sundowns).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEeyUDKZurk
