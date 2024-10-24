Ellis seeks strong performances from Banyana against Denmark, England

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is looking for strong performances from the African champions in their high-profile friendlies against Denmark and England in Europe.

The South Africans’ preparations towards defending their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in next year’s next edition continue when they meet Denmark at Aalborg Portland Park in Aalborg on Friday night (6pm SA time).

They travel to the UK to face the Lionesses — 2022 European champions and 2023 World Cup runners-up — in a daunting clash at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on Tuesday (9.45pm).

These are Banyana’s first matches since drawing 1-1 and winning 2-0 in their friendlies away against Senegal in June, and Ellis admitted her team were a tad rusty in their first training session after assembling in Aalborg on Tuesday.

“It started a bit rusty yesterday but I think as the session went on it got better and better. The enthusiasm was there,” the coach said on Thursday.