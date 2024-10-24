‘I hope and pray they have the depth’: Mngqithi on Pirates’ ability to challenge Sundowns

The number of mistakes made that led to Mamelodi Sundowns taking a long time to wrap up their 2-1 Betway Premiership victory over Royal AM were expected, given the number of changes coach Manqoba Mngqithi and his technical team made to their starting line-up.
Mngqithi has the luxury of a big, quality squad, so rotation is an option available to him. He suggested that strength for Sundowns might be the determining factor in the title race with Orlando Pirates, the side shaping up as easily the Brazilians' strongest challengers.
Downs struggled with poor finishing and took close to 80 minutes to double their lead against Royal at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday. Sphelele Mkhulise scored the Brazilians' opener in the sixth minute and Khuliso Mudau doubled their lead in the 85th before Sbangani Zulu headed in Royal's consolation in referee's optional time.
Mngqithi said he was not surprised his team were not as clinical as expected, saying refreshing the team could at times come with outcomes such as in Wednesday's game where Downs' strikers were untidy, final passes not good and players made wrong decisions in key moments.
Nevertheless, the Brazilians managed to win and reclaim their position on top of the Premiership they share with Orlando Pirates, with both sides having won their first four league matches.
“Overall it was an interesting match, with a lot of mistakes,” Mngqithi said of their slender victory against a Royal side who had not lost in the league this season.
Mngqithi admitted making eight changes to the team that beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 in the Carling Knockout Cup at the weekend contributed to their poor rhythm and coherence.
“When you make so many changes, the rhythm is not the same. The tenacity is not the same. The personnel is also not the same.
“To an extent it will bring elements of inconsistency in our football action, but the team we played today [Wednesday] was a good team. It's just that with almost wholesale changes in the starting XI, it makes it difficult to have the same stability and cohesion.”
Mngqithi said making so many changes is a deliberate strategy as he wants to keep his players as fresh as possible for the whole season. With the depth and quality he has at his disposal, Mngqithi is almost the only coach in the PSL who can make so many changes and still get a positive result.
“It's a risk we're taking because we're trying to manage our squad and make sure we have a potentially fresh team for every match. We're also trying not to burn players out too early.”
Mngqithi also commented on the form of title rivals Pirates, who in the quality of their makeup seem the most likely combination to stop Sundowns winning their eighth successive Premiership title.
Esteghlal a big club: Roger De Sá praises Pitso’s move to Iranian giants
Downs' coach said he's not surprised at Bucs' form.
“They are a team that is going to push us. I hope and pray they have the depth to carry themselves during the group stages [Caf Champions League] and league.
“That's where the separation will take place because I believe they're a good team and they try to rotate the squad. It did not work out well in the Carling [where Pirates were booted out by Magesi] but honestly I think they're a team that will pose a lot of problems.
“I still maintain they're a team that do not do well against small teams. So far they've done well, but let's continue and see because that's where I think maybe the championship will be decided.”
Pirates will temporarily move back to the top of the Premiership if they beat AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Sundowns travel to Polokwane in Limpopo on Sunday to face Polokwane City.
