Soccer

PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture

Amakhosi against the Brazilians is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Chiefs go in search of their first trophy in 10 years

24 October 2024 - 11:43
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns' Marcelo Allende and Lucas Ribeiro fight for the ball with Kaizer Chiefs' Gaston Sirino during their Betway PSL match at FNB Stadium on September 28.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the blockbuster Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be played at FNB Stadium on November 2 at 6pm.

That match will follow Richards Bay FC hosting Cape Town City at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 3pm.

Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will be away to Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State on November 3, while TS Galaxy will host top-flight rookies Magesi FC at Mbombela Stadium, also at 3pm on November 3.

Due to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) moving their interclub competitions towards the end of November, the PSL has managed to find dates to wrap up the Carling with the final on November 23. The semifinals are set for the weekend of November 9 and 10.

Chiefs against Sundowns is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Amakhosi go in search of their first trophy in 10 years.

Amakhosi will also be seeking to avenge the 2-1 Betway Premiership loss they suffered late last month against Sundowns at a packed FNB.

Carling Knockout quarterfinal fixtures

November 2:

  • Richards Bay FC v Cape Town City, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm)
  • Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (6pm)

November 3:

  • TS Galaxy v Magesi FC, Mbombela Stadium (3pm)
  • Marumo Gallants v Stellenbosch FC, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm)

 

