Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool’s stand-ins deliver, Haaland leads City thrashing

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his stand-in players as two of them — Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher — helped maintain the club's scintillating start to the season with a 1-0 victory away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The win was Liverpool's third out of three in the Champions League and meant they have won their first six games away from home to start the season, a new club record.

Dutchman Slot has won 11 of his 12 games since replacing Juergen Klopp at Anfield, also a club record.

He appears to have the Midas touch at the moment and even when he is forced to field second-choice players, he comes up trumps, as was the case in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Nunez has been used largely as a substitute this season but an injury to Diogo Jota meant the often-frustrating Uruguayan was handed a start and he took full advantage.

He scored the winner, had a nailed-on penalty turned down and forced a great save from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi in a performance full of energy and endeavour.