Slot can do no wrong as Liverpool’s stand-ins deliver, Haaland leads City thrashing
Wonder goal by Haaland sparks big win against Sparta Prague, Raphinha hat-trick sees Barcelona thrash Bayern
Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his stand-in players as two of them — Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher — helped maintain the club's scintillating start to the season with a 1-0 victory away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.
The win was Liverpool's third out of three in the Champions League and meant they have won their first six games away from home to start the season, a new club record.
Dutchman Slot has won 11 of his 12 games since replacing Juergen Klopp at Anfield, also a club record.
He appears to have the Midas touch at the moment and even when he is forced to field second-choice players, he comes up trumps, as was the case in Leipzig on Wednesday.
Nunez has been used largely as a substitute this season but an injury to Diogo Jota meant the often-frustrating Uruguayan was handed a start and he took full advantage.
He scored the winner, had a nailed-on penalty turned down and forced a great save from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi in a performance full of energy and endeavour.
Slot was annoyed that his side failed to kill off the game and Liverpool endured some nervy moments in the closing stages with Kelleher, again standing in for the injured Alisson, producing two wonderful saves to preserve his side's lead.
“We are very fortunate. It's also normal at a club like ours to have two very good players in every position,” Slot said.
“We are happy that we have two excellent goalkeepers. But it's not only him — other players who maybe haven't played that much this season or haven't been starting also showed up today.”
Nunez's second goal of the season was a tap-in and Mohamed Salah's header might have been going in anyway.
But it was a reward for an industrious display.
“What I liked from Darwin was that he was also strong, comfortable on the ball, kept the ball a lot, fighting if he had to defend, so he made it a really difficult game for the two centre backs of Leipzig,” Slot said.
“And then for him scoring, I think that is always nice for a striker to be on the scoresheet.”
Leaders Liverpool now travel to Arsenal for a crunch Premier League game on Sunday when victory would put them seven points clear of a side many tipped for the title.
Salah was spared the last 30 minutes in Leipzig as he was substituted and while the Egyptian looked aghast at going off, even that decision worked out well for Slot.
“We have some injuries now so I have to take good care of the players that have played a lot and Mo is one of them and on Sunday, a big game is coming up again,” Slot said.
“So, I need to use as many players as I can use for these next tough weeks and these tough months that are coming up, so that they are all prepared to play.”
Nunez took full advantage of a rare start with the winner as Liverpool's 100% start continued.
With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Uruguayan Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th-minute by poking home Salah's header.
Liverpool are second in the 36-team league phase with nine points, behind only Aston Villa on goal difference.
Leipzig twice had goals disallowed and wasted several other promising moments as their wait for a first point goes on.
Erling Haaland back-heeled home a stunning strike, the first of two goals on the night for Manchester City's goalscoring machine, as City cruised past Sparta Prague 5-0 on Wednesday night.
Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also scored for Pep Guardiola's side who climbed to third in Europe's elite club competition with seven points after three games, while Sparta have four points.
The 24-year-old Foden got the 2023 Champions League winners on the scoreboard in the third minute when he latched on to a pass from Manuel Akanji and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
Haaland brought the blue-clad City fans out of their seats at Etihad Stadium when he scored in spectacular fashion in the 58th minute, leaping high to back-heel home Savinho's cross from out of the air.
Stones padded City's lead in the 64th minute when he leapt to head home from a superb cross from Nunes, and Haaland completed his brace with a more traditional finish four minutes later, easily slotting home a pass from Savinho to put his scoring tally at 44 Champions League goals.
City were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute, for a foul by Angelo Preciado, and Nunes fired his shot past keeper Peter Vindahl Jensen.
Barcelona captain Raphinha scored a hat-trick to lead them to a commanding 4-1 home victory over Bayern Munich, ending a near decade-long winless run against the German powerhouses.
