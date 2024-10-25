Soccer

AmaZulu aim to end winless streak against Pirates

Sikhakhane, Ekstein confident of positive result against Bucs

25 October 2024 - 12:19 By Sihle Ndebele
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AmaZulu midfielder Hendrick Ekstein is expecting a tough battle against Orlando Pirates.
AmaZulu midfielder Hendrick Ekstein is expecting a tough battle against Orlando Pirates.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Having lost the four matches they've played across the league and the Carling Knockout so far this season, AmaZulu duo Thembela Sikhakhane and Hendrick Ekstein have high hopes Usuthu can snap out of their winless streak by beating Orlando Pirates.

Pirates, who've won their four league games so far, host bottom-placed AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm).

After losing 2-1 to Stellenbosch in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday — in what was their first game in charge of AmaZulu — co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who replaced Pablo Franco nearly three weeks ago, will get to taste league action for the first time in the Usuthu dugout tonight [Friday].

Sikhakhane, a former Pirates player, vowed they will give it their best shot against the Sea Robbers as they're desperate to move up the log.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to Betway Premiership

Prominent supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs say they are happy to see good crowds in 2024-2025 and weigh in on ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Usuthu fullback said the arrival of Zwane and Vilakazi brought “new energy” to the group.

“We are ready for Pirates. The situation we are in isn't good so we have to give our all to make sure we get out of it,'' Sikhakhane said.

“ We need nothing less than three points. It's difficult to be where we are on the log but I am positive we will bag full points against Pirates. We, as players, are eager to do well, especially with the new technical team having brought in new energy.”

Ekstein knows it'll be a daunting task for them to outwit title-chasing Pirates.

SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter

'We need to work as a team,' says Thulani Hlatshwayo.
Sport
3 hours ago

Even so, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs man is convinced they are capable of achieving maximum points.

“It's not going to be an easy match at Orlando Stadium. Pirates have been doing well of late and we respect them. I know they also respect us,'' Ekstein said.

“At the end of the day, it's 11 vs 11, meaning we also stand a chance of winning. I think if we can play like we did against Stellenbosch [in the Carling Knockout last week], we will win.

“We are winless this season and we are using that as motivation to go to Pirates and bag our first win of the season, that would boost our confidence hugely.”

MORE:

Mamelodi Sundowns stroll back into PSL lead with win against Royal AM

Goals by Sphelele Mkhulise and Khuliso Mudau see the Brazilians snatch back the lead from Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates ‘performing at a really good level’, ready to give Sundowns tougher fight

Bucs coach pleased at how his charges bounced back from Carling setback as they aim for fifth league win in a row against Usuthu
Sport
2 days ago

PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture

Amakhosi against the Brazilians is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Chiefs go in search of their first trophy in 10 years.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates move to PSL summit with fourth win on the trot

There's an extremely long way to go, but Orlando Pirates are making it difficult not to be picked, once again, as a team that could challenge ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past : Boks exit World Cup after losing to defending champs New ... Sport
  2. PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture Soccer
  3. Rabada and Verreynne star in historic win for SA in Bangladesh Cricket
  4. ‘It is special,’ says Markram of Proteas’ first Test win on subcontinent in ... Cricket
  5. ‘I hope and pray they have the depth’: Mngqithi on Pirates’ ability to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gaza school hit by deadly Israeli strike; Blinken urges ...