As a reward for the brilliant year he had with Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has received three nominations for the Caf Awards, to be hosted by Morocco in December.
Williams, who has mastered the art of saving penalties, has been nominated in the categories of player, goalkeeper and interclub player of the year, but he is up against stiff competition.
Last month, Williams was the first African goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy.
South Africa is well represented, with Hugo Broos nominated in the category of coach of the year, Sundowns in the category of club of the year and Bafana as national team of the year.
Bafana, who finished third at the last Afcon tournament in the Ivory Coast, are up against Angola, Burkina Faso, Afcon champions Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sudan and Uganda.
Bafana and Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams gets three Caf awards nominations
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
For the prestigious player of the year award, Williams is up against Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Edmond Tapsoba of Burkina Faso, Amine Gouiri of Algeria and Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast.
There will also be interest in the goalkeeper of the year, where Williams is up against Andre Onana of Cameroon, Mostafa Shobeir of Egypt, Stanley Nwabali of Nigeria and Yahia Fofana of Ivory Coast.
For coach of the year, Broos is up against Africa Cup of Nations champion Emerse Fae of Ivory Coast, Marcel Koller of Al Ahly, Chiquinho Conde of Mozambique, Florent Ibenge of Al Hilal and Kwesi Appiah of Sudan.
South Africa is represented in the following categories:
