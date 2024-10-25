Pitso Mosimane's arrival in Iran to start his coaching job at Esteghlal created a media frenzy and buzz for the team.
A day after touching down in Tehran, Pitso and his technical team attended a training session at the club on Thursday. They don't have much time as the team play against Kheybar FC on Saturday.
The football club hosted a welcoming ceremony for Mosimane on Thursday at the Football Academy Hotel where scores of journalists flocked to interview him.
“Working hard, boys. The training sessions are under way, and new methods are being introduced,” Esteghlal posted on social media.
The team shared a picture of Mosimane, linking it to a caption by Kim Kardashian which reads: “He's here and he's perfect.”.
IN PICS | ‘He’s here and he’s perfect’: Pitso Mosimane's arrival in Iran sparks a frenzy
Image: Esteghlal FC
The coach's arrival created excitement among Esteghlal's fans.
The Pitso fever even affected popular businessman Dr Ali Askari, CEO of Persian Gulf Holdings.
The club reported that the petrochemical company CEO had caught wind of Mosimane's arrival at Tehran Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday and went to the airport an hour early for his business trip to meet the new coach.
Pitso joins the team days after they lost 1-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC.
Here are pictures of his arrival:
Image: Esteghlal Club
Image: Esteghlal Club
Image: Esteghlal Club
TimesLIVE
