Soccer

It is now official: Patrice Motsepe will run for second term as Caf president

25 October 2024 - 18:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Patrice Motsepe to run for second term as Caf president.
Patrice Motsepe to run for second term as Caf president.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It’s official. Patrice Motsepe is to stand for a second term as Caf president, the organisation announced on Friday. 

Caf said the mining magnate agreed to stand as a candidate at the presidential elections scheduled for March 2025, where he might be challenged by Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o. 

Last month, while on a working visit to check on Kenya’s preparations for the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Motsepe sidestepped the question whether he will stand.

IN PICS | ‘He’s here and he’s perfect’: Pitso Mosimane's arrival in Iran sparks a frenzy

Pitso Mosimane's arrival in Iran to start his coaching job at Esteghlal created a media frenzy and buzz for the team.
Sport
2 hours ago

But speculation has ended with the news that he has finally agreed to run the organisation for four more years. “Following requests from numerous Caf member association presidents, zonal union presidents and key stakeholders, Motsepe has finally agreed to stand as a candidate at the Caf presidential elections scheduled for March 2025,” read the short Caf statement. 

READ MORE

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium to get R236m facelift

Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium is to get a dramatic R236m facelift that will feature themed lighting, a new sky car and sea-facing bungee jumping
News
22 hours ago

PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture

Amakhosi against the Brazilians is expected to be a sold-out affair as a rejuvenated Chiefs go in search of their first trophy in 10 years.
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter

'We need to work as a team,' says Thulani Hlatshwayo.
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past : Boks exit World Cup after losing to defending champs New ... Sport
  2. PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture Soccer
  3. Bafana and Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams gets three Caf awards nominations Soccer
  4. Rabada and Verreynne star in historic win for SA in Bangladesh Cricket
  5. ‘It is special,’ says Markram of Proteas’ first Test win on subcontinent in ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gaza school hit by deadly Israeli strike; Blinken urges ...