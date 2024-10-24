“I didn’t play that game, so I was able to have a view of everything. Sometimes it is good to sit out and see what the problem is.
“The lessons we took from that game, had we taken our chances, would have changed the complexion of the game. For us it is to make sure we don’t repeat what happened. It is going to be an interesting game because we lost 4-0, but they know had we taken our chances it would have been a different game.”
Hlatshwayo said they need to have a strong mentality playing against a side they suffered a huge defeat to as they look to turn it around.
“Obviously with the results we have had, it has not been smooth sailing. Playing both big teams in a space of a week, OK, sometimes as players we do want to play those matches and if we win those games it is a different situation.”
SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter
‘We need to work as a team,’ says Thulani Hlatshwayo
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo insists revenge will not be on their minds when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
However, he said they will be out to correct the mistakes they made during their 4-0 defeat to Amakhosi at the same venue last week.
Chiefs came out tops in the Carling Knockout match last week, and Hlatshwayo said SuperSport know what they did wrong.
The side heads into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday to register three successive losses.
“We’ve seen how we conceded goals and we’ve seen the chances we created with different personnel. I would not say revenge, but no team would like to lose twice to the same opponent in the space of a week,” Hlatshwayo said.
Defiant Gavin Hunt confident SuperSport will turn things around
