Teenager Nkota helps Pirates top the league with brace over AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates have continued their early season strength by recording a fifth successive victory in pursuit of the Betway Premiership title.

The Sea Robbers defeated AmaZulu FC by 2-1, thanks to a brace by the impressive teenager Mohau Nkota during an exciting match at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The youngster played in the position of influential Monnapule Saleng and scored his goals in the opening half of the clash dominated by the Buccaneers.

The youngster beat the former Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori after being set up by Relebohile Mofokeng on the half-hour mark.

The teenager doubled the lead after combining, again, with Mofokeng in the 36 minutes.

The youngster’s performance gives a serious headache to coach Jose Riveiro as Saleng remains a key member of the Pirates squad.

The second half saw the two teams having a go at each other, but nothing happened.

It was only during the referee’s optional time that Usuthu’s Hendrik Ekstein found the back of the net. But it was a little bit too late.