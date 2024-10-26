Chiefs suffer back-to-back league defeats after loss to SuperSport

SuperSport United simply did not want lighting to strike for the second time at the same place.

Kaizer Chiefs thumped United 4-0 in the last 16 stage of the Carling Knockout at New Peter Mokaba Stadium last week, but coach Gavin Hunt’s much changed and determined side flatly refused to be beaten by Amakhosi this time around.

They dug deep to register a hard fought 1-0 Betway Premiership win that may be the tonic needed to restart their season.

United produced a gallant display to move from the bottom half to the middle of the Premiership table as they recovered from successive defeats to Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.

For Chiefs, whose multitudes of fans forced the delay of the start by 30 minutes, this is not what they expected as they have suffered back-to-back league losses to stay middle of the table.

This was a disappointing return for Amakhosi fans, who created an intoxicating atmosphere at this near full venue where they were clearly outnumbered United on the stands.

Amakhosi must dust themselves off to face newly promoted Magesi on Wednesday at this venue and coach Nasreddine Nabi will be desperate for a positive result.

This is because after Magesi, Nabi and his men have an important appointment with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It will be important for Nabi and Chiefs to go into the crunch knockout match with some winning momentum.

United coach Gavin Hunt rang a number of changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Pirates during the week and his brave decision paid dividends as players who were introduced rose to the occasion.

Thakasani Mbanjwa replaced Ricardo Goss between the sticks and he had answers to most of the questions that were asked by Chiefs attackers Ranga Chivaviro, Wandile Duba and Gaston Sirino.

Goss was left out of the matchday squad in what was supposedly a strong message by Hunt that he wanted an improved performance.

In defence, Hunt introduced Ime Okon and Aphiwe Baliti for Pogiso Sanoka and Lyle Lakay, in the midfield Nokutenda Magezi replaced Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Keanin Ayer came on for Neo Rapoo and they rose to the occasion.

On the other hand, Nabi went with the tried and tested team with the foundation laid on goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and central defenders Inácio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley.

For some steel in the midfield, Nabi went for young Samkelo Zwane, who had a storming game, alongside Edson Castillo while Sirino and Mduduzi Tshabalala were tasked with providing the creative spark.

Duba, who was wasteful on the right wing, and Chivaviro led the attack but they did not have the luck to influence this match in favour of their team.