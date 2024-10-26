They are sitting at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings with four successive losses but AmaZulu co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi says it’s too early to reach for the panic button.
Usuthu, who have already fired former coach Pablo Franco Martín, are stuttering out of the blocks after defeats to Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates.
In all competitions, it is five losses on the spin as they were eliminated in the last-16 round of the Carling Knockout by Stellenbosch.
“We have not spoken anything with the chairman but in our first game where we played against Stellenbosch [in the Carling Knockout] we all agreed that we need to take the positives out of that game and into this one [against Pirates],” said Vilakazi.
‘We are not in a panic mode yet,’ says defiant AmaZulu co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
They are sitting at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings with four successive losses but AmaZulu co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi says it’s too early to reach for the panic button.
Usuthu, who have already fired former coach Pablo Franco Martín, are stuttering out of the blocks after defeats to Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates.
In all competitions, it is five losses on the spin as they were eliminated in the last-16 round of the Carling Knockout by Stellenbosch.
“We have not spoken anything with the chairman but in our first game where we played against Stellenbosch [in the Carling Knockout] we all agreed that we need to take the positives out of that game and into this one [against Pirates],” said Vilakazi.
“Unfortunately, in this game against Pirates we didn’t get the result that we wanted but there are positives to take. As much as you are saying it’s about results, we know that is the case with Arthur [Zwane] and we need to find a way of making sure that we turn the fortunes around and we will definitely do so.”
AmaZulu return to action against Chippa United next week at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Vilakazi said that match is a must-win.
“We will have to grind the results, we have dig deep as a team. We strongly believe in these players and that they can change the fortunes. We are the ones who put ourselves in this situation but we can come out through our hard work and commitment.
Teenager Nkota helps Pirates top the league with brace over AmaZulu
“Going into the game against Chippa where we will be playing at home, we need to make sure that we get three points. If we get that win, we strongly believe that we will change the fortunes because it is important for the club.
“It is true that if you stay in the relegation zone for longer, it becomes difficult to come out. But it’s only been four games in the league that we have lost and we can come up with a plan, we are not in panic mode yet.
“I am not in panic mode because I have been through situations that were worse than what it is now.”
READ MORE
PSL announces date of blockbuster Chiefs v Sundowns Carling fixture
SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium to get R236m facelift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos