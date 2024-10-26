“It's nice to see and it means a lot for the whole Orlando Pirates family. The opportunity will be there to whoever is ready. It's a good message for every youngster who's around.”
'We need to appreciate these moments': Riveiro says Nkota proved his mettle against AmaZulu
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Wrapping up the match with more goals in the second half would have satisfied Jose Riveiro more in Orlando Pirates' fifth successive victory in the Betway Premiership in which they beat AmaZulu 2-1 at a packed Orlando Stadium on Friday.
The star of the show was one of the club's development products, Mohau Nkota who capped his second start with a well-taken first half brace where he and Relebohile Mofokeng, another youngster who celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday, shone for the team.
The only worry for Riveiro was that despite an avalanche of chances, some wasted by Mohau in the second half, Bucs let AmaZulu off the hook and could have been punished in the latter stages of the game where the Durban team got their consolation through Pule Eksteen.
“To go 2-0 at halftime is a difficult result to manage. I think we did well early in the second half when we created very good chances but not capitalising in the last stages of the game.
“With one minute to go that goal of AmaZulu created a little bit of uncertainly in a game we should have finished early in the second half with one or two more goals. But it's football, it is what it is.
“You have to fight until the end and I'm so happy with the overall performance and result,” said the Pirates coach.
Pleasing for Riveiro was to see a young player like Nkota, 19, stabilising the right-hand side of attack where Pirates were without the regular attacker Monnapule Saleng.
“I think the priority is now, today and the next game and to make sure that we can perform on the day and get the result we're looking for. We're not in a club where we can think about next season or in the next six months or speculate about experiment.
“When you see players (like Nkota) on the field it is because they're ready to perform for every three points. At the same time, strategically at the club there are people working to make sure that Pirates can continue winning in the near future.
“It's important for our development and for our academy as well to see their players on the field here in Orlando. Like I said many, many times, players from your own development give you something that nobody else can give you. It's about identity, it's about things that you cannot buy in the market.
“It's important that we always keep an eye in our own talent and whenever they're ready, we're ready to give them the opportunity. Nothing comes for free in professional football, so we need to appreciate these moments having big players like Nkota already on the field and playing together with Mofokeng.
