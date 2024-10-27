‘I am back’: double Afcon winner Hervé Renard returns to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have reappointed Frenchman Hervé Renard as manager to replace Roberto Mancini, the Gulf country’s national team announced on Saturday.

The 56-year-old, who was in charge of the Saudis from 2019 to 2023, takes over from Italian Mancini who left the position on Thursday by mutual agreement after 14 months in the job.

“I am back,” Renard, clad in Saudi traditional costume, said in a video published on the Saudi national team's X social media account.

His contract runs until the end of 2025 with an option to extend through the 2027 Asian Cup, the team said in a statement.