LaLiga, Real take action after racist insults at Barca players in Clasico

LaLiga and Real Madrid reacted strongly on Sunday after racist insults were allegedly directed at Barcelona players during Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse. Barcelona won El Clásico 4-0 with Yamal among the scorers.

“LaLiga will immediately report the racist insults and gestures received by Barcelona players to the Hate Crimes Section of the National Police Information Brigade, as well as informing the Coordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination Unit of the State attorney-general's Office,” LaLiga said in a statement.

“LaLiga vehemently condemns the incidents at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums.”

Real Madrid said they had opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators so that appropriate action can be taken.