Soccer

LaLiga, Real take action after racist insults at Barca players in Clasico

Teen Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse

27 October 2024 - 14:21 By Shifa Jahan
Lamine Yamal scores FC Barcelona's third goal in their LaLiga win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

LaLiga and Real Madrid reacted strongly on Sunday after racist insults were allegedly directed at Barcelona players during Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse. Barcelona won El Clásico 4-0 with Yamal among the scorers.

“LaLiga will immediately report the racist insults and gestures received by Barcelona players to the Hate Crimes Section of the National Police Information Brigade, as well as informing the Coordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination Unit of the State attorney-general's Office,” LaLiga said in a statement.

“LaLiga vehemently condemns the incidents at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums.”

Real Madrid said they had opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators so that appropriate action can be taken.

“Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium,” the club said in a statement.

Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have taken steps to tackle an increase in racist abuse with measures including partial stadium closures.

Four people were arrested and questioned in Spain on Thursday on suspicion of conducting an online hate campaign encouraging fans to racially abuse Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in the build-up to their match against Atletico Madrid last month.

In June, the magistrate's court of Valencia issued the first conviction for racist insults in a soccer stadium in Spain. 

Reuters

