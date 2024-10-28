Manchester United sack manager Ten Hag after woeful start to the season

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag after their latest defeat at the weekend as they languish 14th in the Premier League table and stand winless in Europe this season without any signs of progress under the Dutchman.

United assistant coach and ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over on an interim basis while they search for a new manager, the Old Trafford club said in a statement, after a unanimous decision to end Ten Hag's reign after 2-1/2 years.

British media reported later on Monday that United had approached Sporting about hiring 39-year-old Ruben Amorim, who is odds-on favourite for the job ahead of Van Nistelrooy, former Barcelona boss Xavi and ex-England manager Gareth Southgate.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag led United to two domestic trophies — the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

But the 54-year-old's job was the subject of speculation most of last season as United suffered a worst-ever eighth place Premier League finish and exited the Champions League at the group stage and the Dutchman was again in the hot seat.