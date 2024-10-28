Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran

Mokwena, who left Sundowns as head coach in the off-season, joined a troubled Wydad who have had financial troubles. The club's debt is estimated to be $8m (R141.2m), according to the Moroccan press.
It was a tough weekend for South Africa’s two highest-profile coaching exports, Rulani Mokwena in Morocco and Pitso Mosimane in Iran.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach and assistant duo suffered defeats.
Mokwena’s rocky start to Morocco’s Botola continued with a 1-0 loss at home at the 18,000-seat Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Saturday to RS Berkane, thanks to Ayoub Khairi's 75th-minute strike.
Wydad’s second defeat in succession saw some fans show their frustration by hurling missiles at the coach and players as they left the field.
Mosimane had only a few days training before his first match at new club Esteghlal FC, the Tehran-based big three Iranian team losing 3-1 at Kheybar Khorramabad, also on Saturday.
The defeat saw Esteghlal FC — having a battling start to the Persian Gulf Pro League that saw Mosimane’s predecessor, Javad Nekounam, lose his job — drop from 11th to 12th place, and Khorramabad rise from 13th to 11th, and prompted a tongue-lashing for his new players by the coach.
Mosimane would also have had reason for frustration at Esteghlal’s first game in his tenure where his team fought back to draw level at 1-1 in the 55th-minute playing away at Takhti Stadium in Khorramabad through Ramin Rezaeian’s equaliser.
Khorramabad regained the lead almost immediately via Masoud Mohibe’s 59th-minute goal before Mohsen Sefid Choghaei made it 3-1 in the 94th.
The defeat came after Esteghlal had performed decently, only losing 1-0 against Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané-led Saudi outfit Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday in a match where caretaker coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh was on the Iranian club’s bench.
Mosimane did not mince words reacting to the loss.
“What can I say after this defeat? My team is not mentally well. I have never seen a team so low,” he was quoted as saying on Esteghlal’s feed on X.
Esteghlal a big club: Roger De Sá praises Pitso’s move to Iranian giants
“Maybe some players don't realise how big a name is on their kit. They should not play like this. I told my players the first coach came and left, the second coach came and left. I am the third. Should a fourth coach come as well?
“Maybe the players should look in the mirror and be honest with themselves. We have to start making changes, but the most important thing is the mentality of the players. Attitudes must change. This issue is more important than changing personnel. We have to bring players who want to win games.
“This result shows we did not fight hard enough and we are not ready. We need to fight. Changes must be made. The culture is not right.”
Esteghlal, who have the second-most league titles in Iran after Persepolis, have tougher assignments looming. They host third-placed Tractor at their 78,000-seat Azadi Stadium home ground in Tehran on Thursday. Mosimane’s team meet Saudi’s Al-Hilal in their Champions League group phase game in Riyadh on November 4.
Mokwena’s Wydad meet 12th-placed FUS Rabat away on November 3.
