No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams, which goes to Villa’s Martinez

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was not able to clinch the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday night, which went to Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Williams placed ninth in the final voting on the list of 10 nominees, itself a huge achievement, placing him in the top 10 keepers in the world in the 2023-24 season.

The Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns keeper’s nomination among some of the biggest names in his position came in a superb year that was crowned by being named Africa Cup of Nations goalkeeper of the tournament in February.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be recognised among the greats. It’s a massive achievement — I still get goosebumps,” Williams said entering the awards ceremony on the red carpet.