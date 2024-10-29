Soccer

Mbatha, Mofokeng goals seal sixth win in a row for Pirates against Galaxy

At the rate they are going, the Buccaneers look good to mount a serious challenge for the Betway Premiership title

29 October 2024 - 21:52
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates attempts to get past an opponents in their Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates attempts to get past an opponents in their Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates maintained their 100% start in the Betway Premiership by beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night.

It was Bucs' sixth league victory on the trot and it took them six points clear of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who host Cape Town City in Pretoria on Wednesday. 

Thalente Mbatha's early strike and Relebohile Mofokeng's goal to seal the result in the 72nd minute gave Jose Riveiro's side the spoils in a match in which Galaxy were not completely outplayed, though they had a clear lack of sharpness upfront.

The Rockets had fullback Kamogelo Sebelebele dismissed in the 90th minute for a second yellow card for diving, looking for a penalty in the area, 

There's something about Mbatha and the number 16. It was not only etched on the back of the Bafana Bafana midfielder's jersey but he also scored his team's opening goal in the 16th minute.

The goal was an Mbatha trademark effort, a shot taken outside the area after Galaxy failed to clear their lines after an attack. Mbatha scored two similar goals — both last-gasp — for Bafana in their home draw against Uganda and away win against South Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.

Galaxy were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Deon Hotto appeared to foul Nkosikhona Radebe on the stroke of half time but referee Eugen Mdluli waved play on. 

Pirates dominated the first 45 minutes and deserved their lead as they had seven shots, with two on target, while also dominating possession, especially in attacking areas where Mohau Nkota and Mofokeng proved a handful for a home side that had no shot on target in the first period. 

Nkota was unlucky not to double Bucs' lead in the 52nd after linking up well with Evidence Makgopa, who set him up with a cheeky back-heel that split Galaxy's defence.

It was the brilliant goalkeeping of Tape Ira in Galaxy's goal that denied the Pirates teenager from scoring what would have been his third goal of the season after his brace in the 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

To their credit, Galaxy remained switched on and were not completely outplayed though their game lacked a final ball and good shots on target.

But just when Galaxy thought they could come back, Mofokeng had other ideas as he stole the ball from Mpho Mvelase on the edge of the area before unleashing a beauty to give Pirates a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes left. 

At the rate they are going, Pirates look good to mount a serious challenge for the league title. This start by Bucs is far better than what they had in the past two seasons, in which they finished as runners-up to seven-time successive champions Sundowns by large margins. 

READ MORE

Surpassing ‘Itu’ — Ronwen Williams is a giant of South African football: how he got there

‘He’s the No 1 goalkeeper in Africa at the moment,’ says Williams’ former SuperSport head and youth coach Kaitano Tembo
Sport
1 hour ago

PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something terrible happens

Fans spend a lot of money to travel to stadiums and some will see no point in returning if organisers cannot promise a comfortable, safe experience
Sport
1 day ago

No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams as it goes to Villa’s Martinez

Bafana Bafana captain placed ninth, itself a huge achievement, positioning him in the top 10 keepers in the world in the 2023-24 season.
Sport
23 hours ago

Sage Stephens among non-regulars named in Bafana prelim squad for Afcon qualifiers

Percy Tau, who asked to be excluded from this month's matches against Congo, has been named by coach Hugo Broos.
Sport
9 hours ago

POLL | Was Ronwen Williams hard done by in the Yashin Trophy voting?

Was Ronwen Williams more deserving of the Yashin Trophy?
Sport
10 hours ago

Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran

Wydad lose second game in succession against RS Berkane, Mosimane lashes out after Esteghlal beaten 3-1 in his first fixture
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana B determined to wrest back Cosafa champs crown

The Banyana Banyana developmental team taking part in the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Gqeberha are two wins away from regaining their title at the ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams as it goes to Villa’s Martinez Soccer
  2. Sports department defends McKenzie’s absence from Proteas’ Women’s World Cup ... Cricket
  3. POLL | Was Ronwen Williams hard done by in the Yashin Trophy voting? Soccer
  4. ‘Big for African football, Sundowns’: Mngqithi on Ronwen’s huge night at Ballon ... Soccer
  5. Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or Soccer

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...