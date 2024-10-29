Soccer

Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or

First-time winner was instrumental in helping City win an unprecedented fourth successive EPL trophy last season

29 October 2024 - 00:08 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or in the ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night.
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or in the ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.

Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

The 28-year-old Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960). 

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was not able to clinch the Yashin Trophy, which went to Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

All the 2024 Ballon d’Or winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri (Manchester City)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona)

Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)

Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper): Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Kopa Trophy (Best young player): Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

Best Women’s Club: FC Barcelona Femeni

Best Men’s Club: Real Madrid

Gerd Muller Trophy (top goal scorers): Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)

Reuters

READ MORE

No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams, which goes to Villa’s Martinez

Bafana Bafana captain placed ninth, itself a huge achievement, positioning him in the top 10 keepers in the world in the 2023-24 season.
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Big for African football, Sundowns’: Mngqithi on Ronwen’s huge night at Ballon D’Or

Bafana Bafana captain will rub shoulders with the biggest stars of football in Paris on Monday night as a nominee for the Yashin Trophy.
Sport
14 hours ago

PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something terrible happens

Fans spend a lot of money to travel to stadiums and some will see no point in returning if organisers cannot promise a comfortable, safe experience
Sport
4 hours ago

Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran

Wydad lose second game in succession against RS Berkane, Mosimane lashes out after Esteghlal beaten 3-1 in his first fixture
Sport
13 hours ago

LaLiga, Real take action after racist insults at Barca players in Clasico

Teen Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Big for African football, Sundowns’: Mngqithi on Ronwen’s huge night at Ballon ... Soccer
  2. Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama Soccer
  3. ‘I am back’: double Afcon winner Hervé Renard returns to Saudi Arabia Soccer
  4. Sports department defends McKenzie’s absence from Proteas’ Women’s World Cup ... Cricket
  5. Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran Soccer

Latest Videos

Health Beat 24 | Why does SA treat drug addiction as a criminal, rather than a ...
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...