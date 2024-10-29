Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or
First-time winner was instrumental in helping City win an unprecedented fourth successive EPL trophy last season
Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.
Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.
The first words of our 2024 Ballon d'Or, Rodri! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/HbcPorxTlp— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024
The 28-year-old Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960).
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was not able to clinch the Yashin Trophy, which went to Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
All the 2024 Ballon d’Or winners
Men’s Ballon d’Or: Rodri (Manchester City)
Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona)
Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)
Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper): Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Kopa Trophy (Best young player): Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)
Best Women’s Club: FC Barcelona Femeni
Best Men’s Club: Real Madrid
Gerd Muller Trophy (top goal scorers): Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)
Reuters