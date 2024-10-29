Vinicius believes fighting racism led to Ballon d’Or defeat

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior said on Monday he will keep on fighting racism even if his activism is what led to him not winning the Ballon d'Or, sources close to the player told Reuters.

Vinicius took to social media after finishing second in the prestigious award voting behind Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

“I will do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready,” Vinicius posted on X after his LaLiga side Real Madrid cancelled their plans to attend the ceremony in Paris, boycotting it in anticipation of the Brazilian not winning the men's award.